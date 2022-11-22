If you have played Pokemon before, you definitely heard of things like IVs and how it’s tied to the endgame and competitive play. What is it, though? What are they and their importance? We can explain that along with how to check IVs in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To check a Pokemon’s IVs in this game, you have to complete the Victory Road quest path. This means you have to beat all 8 gym leaders in the Paldea region and beat the Elite Four, including Geeta, and the battle with your rival after. Upon doing that, make your way to any Pokemon Center. Talk to the lady who restores your Pokemon back to full health.

She’ll tell you that now that you have become the regional champion, you can now use this “judgment feature”. This is how you can use it. This is just another way to describe looking at your Pokemon’s IVs – or individual values.

Access your Boxes

Hover over a Pokemon

Hit the plus (+) button until you see the “Judge” option

Now you’ll see a menu that shows all of your stats being graded with one of six words. This is the order of worst to best when it comes to seeing the IVs.

No Good

Decent

Pretty Good

Very Good

Fantastic

Best

Of course, you want to get “Best” on every stat possible to fully bring out the potential of your Pokemon. For stats that aren’t that well, you can bring them up to the highest IV possible with Hyper Training. You simply have to buy Bottle Caps from the Delibird Presents shops and take them to the man in Montenevera.

Bottle Caps are technically another form of currency that is used to bring out the full potential of your Pokemon. The best part of it is, you just have to grind for League Points and/or Pokedollars to get more of them.

While maxing out IVs, you should check to make sure you get your Pokemon the right natures. You wouldn’t want to max out a Tyranitar’s Sp. Attack even though it has a way higher stat in Attack. Make sure of that too before you start getting your perfect Pokemon!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

