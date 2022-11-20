Tyranitar can be considered one of the biggest powerhouses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as the Pokémon excels thanks to its high resistance and high attack stat. But how can you evolve your Larvitar all the way into a Tyranitar in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

How to Evolve Larvitar into Pupitar and Tyranitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After capturing a Larvitar in Pokémon Scarlet or getting one in Pokémon Violet, you will be able to evolve Larvitar into a Pupitar by leveling them up to level 30. If you managed to catch a Larvitar with a level higher than 30, they will then automatically evolve the next time they level up.

Once your Larvitar evolves into a Pupitar, you will be able to evolve them into a Tyranitar by leveling them up to level 55. With that said, as we know that leveling up your Pokémon all the way to level 55 can be a daring task for some, you can make use of Exp Candy to speed up the process.

To recap, here’s how to evolve Larvitar into Pupitar and Tyranitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Larvitar to Pupitar: Evolve your Larvitar to level 30.

Evolve your Larvitar to level 30. Pupitar to Tyranitar: Evolve your Pupitar to level 55.

How to Get Exp and Rare Candy

You can find various types of Candy in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by either exploring the world or completing Tera Raid Battles. To make sure that you are able to easily complete all the Tera battles around Paldea, don’t forget to check out a few tips sure to allow you to make quick work of them. Each Tera battle will also reward you with a wide array of items, such as materials and more.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

