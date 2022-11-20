Where to Find Larvitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Among the wide array of Pokémon available in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Larvitar can be considered one of the best, thanks to their high overall stats. But where can you find them in both games? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where you can find a Larvitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Larvitar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately for all Violet players, it’s important to point out that Larvitar can only be found in Pokemon Scarlet. With that said, if you are playing the Scarlet version, and as you can see in the image below, you will be able to find the biggest amount of Larvitar by heading to the westmost part of the map, more specifically to an area located above Levincia. It’s important to point out that the Larvitar is a rare spawn, so it may take you a few visits to spot and capture one.

In our case, we were able to find a Larvitar, as well as its second evolution Pupitar, in the Arfornada Cavern area, located in South Province (Area Six). The area can also be accessed from West Province (Area One). You can check out the exact location of Arfornada Cavern as well as that of the spot where we managed to catch an lv 38 Larvitar below:

How Can Violet Players Get the Pokémon?

Although Pokémon Violet players will not be able to catch a Larvitar, they can still add them and their evolutions to their roster by trading the Pokémon with those who own the Scarlet version of the game. You can check out how to trade Pokémon in both games in our How to Trade Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet guide.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2022