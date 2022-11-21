What is Hyper Training in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Hyper Training Explained

Once you have gone far enough on your journey into the Paldea region, you should talk to the man in Montenevera standing next to his Abomasnow. You should keep note of where he is because he can perform Hyper Training on your Pokemon. What exactly is Hyper Training in Scarlet and Violet? We can explain this below.

What is Hyper Training in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

When you Hyper Train a Pokemon, you are essentially giving it maximum IVs for a specific stat. For those who don’t know what IVs are, they are called Individual Values. They are a good way to determine the potency of a Pokemon’s individual stat for one of six categories. Those consist of HP, Attack, Defense, Speed, Sp. Defense, and Sp. Attack.

The higher IV, the stronger that stat is. It’s for min-maxing for the best possible stats, but they go a long way. Pair it up with the correct nature using Mints, and your Pokemon can be as strong as some legendaries.

So the point of Hyper Training is to bring a stat to its maximum potential. However, to do so, you will need Bottle Caps. These are the expensive items you see at the Delibird Presents shops in certain cities.

You take these Bottle Caps to the man in Montenevera and use them as payment to Hyper Train a Pokemon. You can choose what stat you want to bring to 31 IVs. If you have Golden Bottle Caps, he will max all the IVs for a Pokemon.

Hyper Training can be quite expensive since it costs 20,000 Pokedollars or League Points to buy one Bottle Cap. If anything, you only need to buy 5 caps per Pokemon since you should most likely specialize them to be focused on Attack or Sp. Attack.

Of course, as a way to circumvent the Bottle Cap grind for Hyper Training, you can breed and hope to get a hatched Pokemon with perfect IVs.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022