How to Get Nature Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features some pretty excellent new Pokemon to the ever-growing roster of the world’s highest-grossing media franchise. It’s full of fun creatures and places to explore, even if the game can be a bit buggy at times. One of the biggest mainstays of any Pokemon game though is giving players the chance to challenge their friends and players online in competitive battles. But for this, you’ll need Pokemon with the best possible stats, and one of the fundamentals for that is having the right Nature. But thankfully the days of breeding for Nature is long gone, thanks to Nature Mints in Scarlet & Violet.

Where and When Can You Get Nature Mints in Scarlet & Violet?

You’ll encounter the occasional Nature Mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet but you can buy them at Chansey Supply stores after beating 6 Gyms. These stores have green awnings and a small Chansey poster in the window, and you can find one in Mesagoza’s central shopping area, or Montenevera after beating the Gym Leader there.

These Nature Mints cost ₽20,000 and are vital for competitive players looking to save time breeding. So be sure to have your wallets ready, they’re quite a bit pricier than Evolution Stones, or the Everstone.

What Do Nature Mints Do in Pokemon?

Nature Mints change the bonuses provided by the Nature of your Pokemon. Note that when you use the mint, their original nature will still show in their summary, and their Nature at birth will be used for breeding. You can view their original nature and decide if it needs changing by doing the following:

Hit ‘X’

Select a Pokemon on the left

Hit ‘Check Summary’

Press ‘Right’ on the D-Pad twice and it’ll say their Nature, highlighted in blue text.

Natures in Pokemon provide a 10% boost and a 10% penalty to one of 5 non-HP stats (Atk, Def, Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, Speed) effectively allowing you to min-max your way to the best possible performance. This can make the difference for Pokemon that need the extra boost to their Speed while having naturally high Attack like Quaquaval, or balancing out Skeledirge. So if you give a Pokemon their Nature Mint, take note of it so you don’t forget and buy more than you need.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022