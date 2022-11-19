Where to Find a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the latest installation of the long-running Pokemon series of games. It is Generation IX and fans are happy to see the franchise making a broader push into open-world territory, even if this is a slightly rocky effort on that front. In addition to new features, classic elements return as well, including Evolution Stones dating back to the first titles, Red and Blue. The Thunder Stone is one such recurring stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and knowing where to find them will be vital in your journey, to either fill out your Pokedex or complete a mean fighting team.

What is the Best Way to Find a Thunder Stone in Scarlet & Violet?

The simplest method to finding a Thunder Stone in Scarlet & Violet is to buy them from Delibird Presents after you’ve cleared 3 gyms. Once you’ve unlocked them, you’ll be able to go to multiple store locations spread across Paldea and buy these items for ₽3000. It comes cheap, the price of 5 Great Balls for the sake of scale, and is as cheap as an Everstone you can also get there. The Delibird Presents locations can be found in the following areas:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East

Mesagoza West

Levincia

If you’re seeking free Thunder Stones though, check out Levincia near the East Paldean Sea, or on top of the second wind turbine you can climb in West Province (Area One) after leaving Cortondo (pic above.) These turbines have a couple of valuable items at the top, including a Rare Candy, so it’s a good incentive to explore. But as you get even a small bit further into the game, the Delibird Presents store option is the more reliable, plentiful option. This is the case for the Fire Stone as well as other Evolution Stones.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022