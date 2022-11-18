The nature of your Pokemon determines what kind of stats benefit more than others. In the case of the new batch of starters in Gen 9, this also applies to them. If you started with Fuecoco in Scarlet and Violet, this is the best nature to maximize its potential later on.

The Best Nature for Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If your Fuecoco has a Modest nature, this is the strongest one you can get. Don’t fret that your Attack stat will take a hit. The moves that Fuecoco and its evolutions learn are mostly Special Attacks. On top of that, its Sp. Attack stat is significantly higher than the base Attack on neutral natures.

Once you get your Fuecoco to evolve into a Crocalor and a Skeledirge, it’ll start to learn powerful moves like Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Fire Blast, and Overheat. It can also learn a variety of TMs that can benefit its stats further.

Its next highest stat is its physical Defense. If you split some of your EVs between Special Attack and Defense, your (now) Skeledirge can withstand heavy Attack Pokemon. Its Sp. Defense is okay, but you’re more likely to survive physical attacks compared to Sp. Attacks.

If you want to max out its potential further, you may want to look out for its hidden ability, Unaware. This will ensure that if your opponent increased their Sp. Defense with a move like Amnesia, your attacks will still deal damage as if that buff was never applied.

Of course, its base ability, Blaze, can do just fine. It does limit you to only using your fire moves when you’re below 30% health which can be risky in many cases. Especially if your type matchup is not in your favor, the 50% increase in fire damage can only do so much to get you out of a bad situation.

The second best nature for your Fuecoco to have is Timid. You can have a more tanky Skeledirge, especially when your pair it with a significantly high health stat too. The only downside to having this nature is that its Sp. Defense is still significantly lower, making it not a wise choice when going against Sp. Attackers like Girafarig and Farigiraf.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022