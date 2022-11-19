How Do You Check Natures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to min-maxing your party’s stats in Pokemon games, it was a bit of a hassle. Back then, you have to use nature charts and many external materials just to determine the weaknesses and strengths of your party. In the more recent games, you can now mostly do that in-game. Here’s how you can check the natures of your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

How to Check Natures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To check the nature of your Pokemon, simply select them while they are in your party or your box. Check their summary and head over to the “Memories” tab. It’ll tell you what nature it has. However, that whole system has been streamlined as you can more easily see which stats are affected in the middle “Moves and Stats” tab.

Natures determine what stats your Pokemon excel in. When it comes to later game content and competitive play, these start to matter. Most Pokemon with high Attack stats are preferred to have a Jolly nature on them because it increases the Speed stat while docking down points from Sp. Attack. These tradeoffs can absolutely bring out the strengths in your Pokemon with the right pairing.

If you started off with a Fuecoco, for example, you would want a nature that benefits its Defense or Sp. Attack. As it eventually evolves into a Skeledirge, you want to capitalize on its strengths. Any nature that would lower its Attack would benefit it, making other stats increasingly better. Such natures include Bold, Modest, Calm, and Timid.

We recommend Fuecoco players run a Modest, Calm, or Timid nature as they will heavily benefit it in areas that it can only be better in. Natures like Bashful, Docile, Hardy, Quirky, or Serious are all neutral, meaning there are no stat increases or decreases.

Now that you know how to check natures, you may want to do things like farm items so you can craft TMs and additional important items to fully create your dream team!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022