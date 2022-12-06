Best Meowscarada Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Moves, and More

Meowscarada, an evolution of the starter Pokemon Spirigatio, is arguably one of the best grass Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. This Pokemon can become even more powerful with the proper build that focuses on increased speed and attack power. This build is beneficial when you partake in Tera Raids, the more difficult fights in the game. This guide will cover the best build for Tera Raids, including moveset, held items, Nature, and more!

What is the Best Tera Raid Build for Meowscarada?

Mewoscarada moveset should consist of Flower Trick, Giga Drain, Grassy Terrain, and Leaf Storm. On top of that moveset, you should also have the ability Overgrow.

Flower Trick has a 100% chance of hitting your opponent, making it a no-brainer attack that consistently damages your opponent. Then you will have Giga Drain if you find yourself low on health, healing yourself while also damaging your opponent. Grassy Terrain is the perfect move to use at the start of the battle, as it will increase all your abilities while also providing a healing option for you and your party.

Nature and Held Item

The best Nature for Meowscarada for Tera Raids would be Rash Nature. If you are currently set to a different nature, you must buy a Rash Mint, which players can purchase at the Chansey Supply Shop in Mesagoza. The item goes for a high price of 20,000 Poke Dollars, so ensure you fight enough Pokemon trainers in the area to raise enough money. Rash Nature will increase Meowscarada Speed Attacks, allowing you to execute more moves in battle.

Have your Meowscarada hold a Grassy Seed. The item “boosts defense on Grassy Terrain. It can only be used once.” After you use Grassy Terrain at the beginning of the fight, this item will protect you against attacks that could be fatal to your Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022