How-to-Change-Nature-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

As you run around the map of Paldea, you’ll encounter a variety of random items scattering the floor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While some items are self-explanatory, like Revives and Potions, you may discover a few items along the way that seem a little unusual, and you’ll need to do a little more research into what they are and what they do. Mints are one of the rarer items you’ll stumble across during your adventure, and while they don’t seem like much at the start, if you’re looking to change the nature and stats of your Pokemon, they are an important find. So read on to find out how to use mints to your benefit.

Can You Change a Pokemon’s Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

A Pokemon’s nature will affect how its stats change as they level up, like a Bold Pokemon increasing its defense stat as it levels up, yet its attack stat is lower. If you’re looking to craft your party to optimize their stats, then you’ll need to change the nature of your Pokemon to maximize stat increases as you level. Each Mint you collect will apply to a different nature, but since there are twenty-five potential natures and mints are pretty challenging to come by, it may be a while before you can find a mint for the nature you’re after. Once you have the correct Mint, you can hand it to your Pokemon as you would any hold item.

However, if you struggle to stumble across mints as random drops, they are also available from Chansey Supply following the Sixth Gym Battle. Across Paldea, there are four Chansey Supply locations in Mesagoza, Levincia, Cascarrafa, and Montenevera, all of which supply Mints. But just because this is the easiest option for changing your Pokemon’s Nature doesn’t mean it’s the cheapest alternative. Each Mint will set you back 20,000 Pokedollars or League Points, so you best know which nature you’d like before shopping.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022