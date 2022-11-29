Where to Buy Vitamins to Increase Stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Paldea Region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has many items scattered throughout that can be bought from a shop or found on your adventure. These items all have different purposes, such as helping change your Pokemon’s Tera type, helping prevent statutes like confusion, and even leveling up your Pokemon a whole level. Furthermore, players can use some items to improve their Pokemon’s stats to a great degree, called Vitamins. These are well worth searching for, so this guide will provide you with the information you need to find these Vitamins so you can make your Pokemon as strong as they can be.

Locations to Buy Vitamins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While players can find Vitamins in the world of the Paldea Region, there is a much quicker way to locate them. The excellent news about Scarlet and Violet is that these games offer players an opportunity to buy mostly everything from in-game shops. Players can buy vitamins at a store called “The Chansey Supply Shop,” located at four different locations. Below is the location of each shop. It is important to note that some Vitamins can only be purchased when you have a certain amount of badges under your belt, so you may have to complete some gyms first.

Mesagoza

Levincia

Cascarrafa

Montenevera

The only Vitamin that you won’t be able to buy from the Chansey Supply Shop is the PP Max. The PP Max Vitamin can be found at the auction house randomly, so if you are specifically looking for that item, check back there periodically. Players can also receive the PP Max Vitamin during the Academy Ace Tournament.

Every Vitamin can also be found at the Auction house, but it is much easier to make your way to the Chansey Supply Shop, where you will know it will be in stock. Remember that each Vitamin goes for a whopping 10,000 Poke Dollars, so make sure to battle as many Pokemon trainers as possible to raise enough cash.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022