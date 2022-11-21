How Do You Use Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet added a new battle mechanic known as Terastallization. This ability allows players to have their Pokemon fit into two different types depending on whether they are in a standard form or Tera type. For example, you could have a water Pokemon that turns into a fire Pokemon in Tera form. Along with Tera types, there is an item called Tera Shards that can help you customize your Pokemon to a different degree by changing their Tera type. This guide will go over how you can use your Tera Shards to go ahead and change your Pokemon Tera types.

How to Use Tera Shards for Your Pokemon

To use Tera Shards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must first beat the Normal type gym leader in Medalia, shown in the image below. This is one of the tougher gym leaders, so you should be well prepared. First, do the menu quest, and then battle the gym leader. Once you defeat him, you can use your Tera Shards at the Restaurant in the same town.

In the back of the Restaurant, you can speak to the Chef, who will offer you the opportunity to change your Pokemon Tera type in exchange for your Tera Shards. You must have 50 Tera Shards of the specific type you want to change your Pokemon too, so it may take some time to complete this task. The good news is that the Chef will hand over 50 of the Normal-type Tera Shards when you speak to him, giving you a nice headstart for that specific type.

Even though it will take some time to switch your Pokemon to the specific type you are looking for, it will be well worth searching, as this can make all the difference in battle. Pokemon in their Tera form perform stronger attacks and are harder to defeat, giving you an advantage in Tera Raids.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022