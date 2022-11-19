If you are taking the standard path of wanting to collect all the gym badges and defeat the Elite Four, keep on reading. In the ninth generation of Pokemon, you can choose three paths in the Paldea region. Do you want to take down the notorious Team Star, unveil the mystery of the Titans, or become the regional champion? If you went with the gym leaders and Elite Four route, this is the best order to defeat them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Order to Defeat Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since the game mostly gives you free rein of where you can go with the resources you have, the gyms are scattered in a non-linear path. They’re all presented to you, but it’s a matter of who to go to first. With that said, there is still a “correct” path to take because each one has a party of Pokemon progressively stronger than the next.

With this order, you’ll also be able to train your Pokemon and others traded to you to higher levels per badge you earn from them.

Katy – Cortondo Gym

Brassius – Artazon Gym

Iono – Levincia Gym

Kofu – Cascarrafa Gym

Larry – Medali Gym

Ryme – Montenevera Gym

Tulip – Alfornada Gym

Grusha – Glaseado Gym

When you take this route of gym leaders, you’ll notice wild Pokemon and trainer levels will be more on par with where your party average is. You can take your own path and beat the leaders in any order, but your environment is a good indicator of where you should and shouldn’t be.

Additionally, if you are taking on Victory Road, it’s suggested that you also knock out other pathways in your area. This includes dipping into the Path of Legends and Starfall Street questlines. The other paths will allow you to progressively level your Pokemon further and give your marquee Pokemon additional traversing abilities.

Since Scarlet and Violet don’t hold your hand too much on where you can and can’t go, it’s all a matter of testing the waters. However, with certain Pokemon coming up to you in swarms, it can lead to unnecessary faints.

Also, make sure to passively do things like farm League Points and other goods so you can get an abundance of items to help you on your journey.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022