How To Change A Pokemon’s Tera Type In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

With the evolution of the Pokemon franchise coming in full swing, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced another new feature for gamers to utilize. Tera Types will allow Trainers to give their favorite Pokemon a boost of energy, either in its same type, or something completely different. If you’ve always wanted an Electric/Psychic-type Pikachu, the time to make this happen is now.

With Tera Orbs being a big feature of this title, being able to change your Pokemon’s type in the middle of battle is something invigorating and could change the face of competitive play forever. However, if you don’t want the specific Tera Type on your favorite monster anymore, is there a way to give them a new type to boost them up higher than ever?

Can You Change Tera Types In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

While players may be able to choose their adventure, there are a few things that haven’t changed with this evolution of the franchise. Exploring towns is still a major part of this title, especially if gamers are looking to evolve certain Pokemon and find special events that are happening. If players are zooming through this title without speaking to NPCs, there is a very good chance that they may miss the ability to change their Pokemon’s Tera Type.

As players come into the town of Medali, there are a few special things they may be able to do here. Facing off against the Normal-type Gym Leader is a key factor in visiting this town, but they’ll also be able to take advantage of this unique mechanic by speaking to the owner of a restaurant.

The famous Treasure Eatery is not only the location where your Gym Battle will take place, but also where players will need to go if they are looking to change their Tera Type. After your battle against Larry, peaking to the head chef of this bistro will let you in on a little secret. Gathering up 50 Tera Shards of a specific type, she’ll be able to whip up a dish that will allow you to change Tera Types for any Pokemon. She will also give you 50 Normal Tera Shards to try this feature, giving players a chance to spice things up and try this new mechanic.

With plenty of new monsters to find in the world, such as Grafaiai and Belibolt, having the ability to change things up for a more competitive nature makes each battle more exciting than ever before. If you’re struggling against a member of Team Star and need an extra kick to take them down, players will want to make sure they are taking advantage of this special dish.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.