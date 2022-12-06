Best Koraidon Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Moves, and More

Tera Raids are a new form of battle that is more challenging than the average fight you’ll encounter. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow you to create unique builds that can give you an advantage during these Tera Raids. Koraidon is one of the Pokemon that can make these battles significantly more manageable as long as you know how to create the perfect build for him. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding the best Koraidon Tera Raid build, including moveset, Nature, held item, and more.

What is the Best Koraidon Build for Tera Raids?

It is recommended to get a Koraidon with a fighting Tera Type. The fighting type has the most advantages over most Pokemon types in Scarlet and Violet, giving you the highest chance to survive in battle. If you can’t find a Koraidon with a fighting Tera Type, then make sure you find enough Tera Shards to change it to the proper type.

Attacks and Abilities

The best Koraidon build consists of a strong offense. This strong offense features a move set including Collision Course, Drain Punch, Screech, and Fire Fang. These four together make your Koraidon very capable of dealing a large amount of damage against any enemy you encounter in Tera Raids. Additionally, having the ability Orichalcum Pulse equipped will strengthen Koraidon in battle by upward of 30 percent while also changing the environment to Harsh Sunlight so you can hit harder.

Start the battle with Screech to lower your opponent’s defense by two stages, then attack with Fire Fang or Collision Course. These two attacks will deal severe damage now that you have reduced your opponent’s defense. If you are low on health, feel free to use Drain Punch to steal some HP from your opponent.

Nature, EV, and Held Item

Tera Raid Ev for Koraidon should be focused on a tank offense. This means dealing tons of damage while also being able to tank hits from your opponents. Max out your HP and Attack EVs as high as possible while adding some to defense. Have Koraidon hold a Black Belt, giving a massive boost to all fighting moves making him even more powerful.

Since we are focusing on a solid and tanky attack build for Koraidon, your best bet would be to go with Adamant Nature. Adamant Nature increases attack power for your Koraidon, increasing your damage output across the board.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022