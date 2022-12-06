Best Sylveon Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Moves, and More

Tera Raids are a new form of battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These can be challenging, and you must go into these fights well prepared. To do this, you want the best build for your Pokemon. Sylveon is especially strong when you have the right build, making these Tera Raid battles feel like a breeze. Follow this guide for the best Sylveon build for all Tera Raids, even six-starred ones.

Best Tera Raid Build for Sylveon

The best Sylveon Tera Raid battle is a Fairy-type with the moveset of Pixelate, Hyper Voice, Misty Terrain, and Fake Tears. These four paired together will make your Sylveon significantly stronger against your opponents in Tera Raids. Pixelate increases the damage of normal-type Pokemon and turns them into fairy-type moves. This makes Sylveon extremely powerful in Tera Raid’s, especially if you fight against dragon-type opponents.

Starting your battle with Fake Tears is the perfect way to start, as this will lower your opponent’s Special Attacks by two stages, making them significantly weaker. Misty Terrain is also an excellent route at the beginning of the fight, which sets the battlefield to your advantage. Once you get this opening turn out of the way, hit your opponent hard with Hyper Voice, dealing as much damage as possible.

EV and Held Item

Tera Raid EV spreads for Sylveon should be focused on a good offense through Special Attacks and survivability through HP.

Having Sylveon hold Metronome will allow your Pokemon to hit harder. The item is described as “An item to be held by a Pokémon. It boosts moves used consecutively but only until a different move is used.” This means that if you continue to use Hyper Voice consecutively, you will deal more damage.

Pokemon Nature

Use Modest Nature for your Sylveon, considering this mainly focuses on Special Attack. Modest Nature will lower your attack stat but increase Special Attack, which is perfect considering Hyper Voice is labeled as a Special Attack and is your primary way to deal damage with this build.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022