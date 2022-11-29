How-to-Unlock-6-Star-Tera-Raids-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Tera Raids are a great way to farm materials and XP Candy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so any trainer looking for a great way to boost their Pokemon’s levels quickly will rely heavily on them during their adventure. However, they are also a great way to encounter strong and high-leveled Pokemon to add to your party, and they will gently increase in strength as you progress through the title. But the coveted six-star raid provides more of a challenge to unlock than just progressing through the title. While you immediately unlock five-star upon finishing the game, you must take a few more steps to open a further challenge. So read on to discover how you can unlock six-star Tera Raids in your game.

When Do You Unlock Six Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Six-Star Tera Raids are post-game challenges trainers will face, but you must follow a few steps before you can sink your teeth into the next battle. Firstly, you will need to accept Geeta’s challenge of re-challenging every Gym Leader across the region. Each Gym Leader will have higher-leveled Pokemon, and each battle will showcase Pokemon at Level 65. You should spend a little time training before jumping in with both feet. While you face each gym leader and free up Geeta’s time, she will create an event for you to participate in at the school.

As soon as you’ve finished facing all eight gym leaders, head back to the academy and speak to Geeta, who will challenge you to participate in the Academy Ace Tournament, which she has spent her time setting up. In this tournament, you will meet with four trainers with full parties of Level 65-70 Pokemon. Although you’ll be healed between battles, you must face each trainer back to back, so it’s best to bring your strongest Pokemon to avoid having to start over again. Once you have won, you will receive a call from Jacq stating that powerful Tera Raids have appeared.

Following this call, you need to face ten four or five-star raids and win. There’s no way to discover the level of a raid until you have access to the crystal, so you’ll need to spend a lot of time exploring the map to locate ten suitable raids, or you can go online and try your hand with a team of like-minded trainers. Once you have successfully beaten ten of these raids, Jacq will call you again to warn you to avoid even stronger Tera Raid battles, which signifies you unlocking Six-Star raids. These are noticeable on the map, similar to how Eevee’s Tera Event crystals glitter. It’s best to spend some time training your party before facing these raids, as they can be a considerable challenge. Luckily, facing the raids beforehand will provide you with ample EXP Candy to do so.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022