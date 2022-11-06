Who-is-Mr.-Jacq-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Aside from experiencing an entirely new Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers should prepare to meet a completely new cast of professors and teachers, especially with the introduction of the Naranja and Uva Academy. Trainers will be spending a lot of time alongside the new characters during their time in the Paldea Region, so it’s best to start getting to know them as soon as possible. So read on to find out all we know about the professor of Biology, Mr. Jacq.

What Role Does Mr. Jacq Play in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Trainers are expected to become close with Mr. Jacq during their time with the academy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since he is your homeroom teacher specializing in biology, most of your research and discoveries of the environment of the Paldean Region will be reported back to him. Additionally, he is known for developing the Pokedex App for the Rotom Phone. So, if you’re expecting to spend a lot of time exploring Paldea and the new creatures it offers, like Greavard and Gimmighoul, then you can expect to visit Mr. Jacq quite a lot.

Jacq first debuted in Pokemon GO following Dratini Community Day and the first appearance of the mysterious golden coins used to symbolize the debut of Gimmighoul. Once the player spun one of the golden Pokestops, Jacq would speak to Professor Willow and discover a conclusion as to the whereabouts of the coin and what exactly they are for. Following this, his role in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was revealed, alongside his involvement with the broadcasts the World Pokemon Ecological Society put out.

In terms of his personality, Mr. Jacq is slightly more airheaded than the professors’ trainers are used to experiencing within the mainline games. He frequently becomes engrossed with his research and will completely lose himself in whatever he is working on, so when chatting, you can expect him to lose focus often and get sidetracked with other exciting tasks.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2022