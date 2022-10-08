Pokemon GO Dratini Community Day Guide: Featured Attack, Research, and More for November 2022 Community Day Classic

Everything you need to know about November's event

October 8th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Dratini-Community-Day-Pokemon-Go

Coming up next on the next Community Day Classic for Pokemon Go in November is the classic first Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini. Dratini’s Community Day Classic will run on Nov. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. based on your local time. So it will not matter where in the world you are, the time will shift based on where you are in your local time zone, just like with other Community Days. Dratini will appear much more frequently in these three hours. Here is everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day.

Your Guide to Dratini’s Pokemon Go Community Day

Starting at 2 p.m. local time, any Dratini that is evolved into its final form, Dragonite, will learn an event-based move. That’s not all, multiple bonuses will be awarded to players who play Pokemon Go during this time, including extra Stardust earned for every Pokemon caught, plus a new Community Day special research task you can buy for $1.

Down below, we have all the Dratini-featured Pokemon Go November Community Day Classic offerings for players who play during the three-hour window from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

What is the Featured Attack for the Community Day Classic in November?

The Featured Attack for the Nov. Community Day Classic featuring Dratini will be Draco Meteor, which you can get by evolving a Dratini into its final form, Dragonite, during this three-hour window.

What is the Special Research Task for November?

The Special Research Task in November for the Dratini-centered Community Day Classic in Pokemon Go will feature a story based on Dratini that players can purchase to take part in for $1 in the in-game shop.

All Event Bonuses for November’s Community Day Classic

Down below, you will find all the event bonuses that will be offered during November’s Community Day Classic:

  • Tripled Stardust for every Pokemon caught
  • Lure Modules activated at PokeStops will stay active for three hours
  • Activated Incense will last three full hours during the event
  • When taking a snapshot, you may get a special surprise.

Pokemon Go is available now for all mobile devices.

 

