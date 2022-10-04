Pokemon GO Litwick Community Day: Shiny Chances, Bonuses & Everything We Know

For fans of Pokemon GO, one of the most exciting times of the month is Community Day, which allows players to get out into the world and find plenty of a specific Pokemon. For October, players will have plenty of chances to get their hands on Litwick – right in time for the Halloween season!

If you’ve never partaken in a Community Day event before, or if you’ve been out of the loop for a while, now is the perfect time to get a refresher. Let’s go through all the details for this special event, including all the bonuses, Shiny chances, and more you’ll encounter as you spend your day searching for this adorable candle Pokemon! Here’s everything about the October Community Day event in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO Litwick Community Day Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re excited to jump into this event, you won’t need to wait long before it comes to you. You’ll be able to enjoy this special event on October 15 from 2:00-5:00pm Local Time, giving you three hours to search anywhere you’ll need to for this exciting little monster.

You’ll also be treated to plenty of bonuses that make the day even more exciting, giving you a chance to level up your Litwick quickly and easily. These bonuses won’t only help you level up your favorite Pokemon, but also allow you to exchange extra monsters with friends and more. Here are all of the bonuses for this October Community Day event:

Increased Pokemon Spawns

x3 Catch XP

3-Hour Incense (Does not apply to Daily Adventure Incense )

) 3-Hour Lures

x2 Catch Candy

x2 Chance to get Candy XL from catching Pokemon

x1 Additional Special Trade (2 per day maximum)

50% Less Stardust for Trades

Can Litwick Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’ve been gathering Litwick for a while, you may know that they have not been available as a Shiny Pokemon in the game before. However, that does change with this event, as they will receive their Shiny Variant for October’s Community Day. While they do not offer any competitive advantages, finding one of your favorite monsters with a new color scheme makes things much more exciting.

If you’ve never encountered a Shiny Pokemon before, you’ll know that you’ve come across one if you see a flash of stars at the beginning of your encounter with them, as well as an icon next to their name to signal that they are shiny. While Litwick may not be the most exciting shiny, its evolutions take a completely different shape, and could easily land on our favorite shiny Pokemon list.

Featured Attack During Community Day

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a very powerful Litwick, you’ll want to make sure that you’re pushing them through the evolutionary chain as quickly as possible. One of the reasons for this is because, during the Community Day event, you’ll be able to evolve a Lampent into Chandelure so it can learn an exclusive Featured Attack.

This attack is Poltergeist, which unleashes a whopping 140 Power no matter if you’re battling another trainer, or placing your new favorite Ghost-type in a Gym to defend it. Having a powerful Pokemon, or a monster that can take a few good hits is an excellent way to earn yourself some Pokecoins, so make sure that you’re ready to evolve during this event!

Field Research Tasks & Special Research Story

If you can’t get enough of Litwick, there will also be plenty of opportunities to capture them through the help of an exclusive Special Research Story and Field Research. Getting your hands on as many Litwick as possible to evolve them is going to be a huge factor, especially since Chandelure is one of the best Ghost-types available in the game.

By completing different tasks that are assigned to you, you’ll be able to earn even more Litwick than normal, so make sure that you’ve got your hands on plenty of Pokeballs before you head out. Especially now that there is a Shiny Variant available in the game, making sure that you’re prepared for the event will help you have more fun than ever before! Check out the best accessories that you can get your hands on to enhance your experience!

4-Star Raid Battles With Lampent

If you’re looking to showcase your power with your favorite team, you’ll want to be ready to take down Lampent in these upcoming 4-Star Raids. You may be able to bring them down on your own but making sure that you’ve got the right team to take into battle will help you out in the long run.

You’ll find these Pokemon in your local gyms from 5:00-10:00pm Local Time after the event has finished. If you’re skilled enough to bring one of them down, you’ll find that even more Litwick will appear around these Gyms. This will give you more chances to get your hands on a Shiny if you didn’t capture one during the event!

Now that you’re ready to go for Community Day, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out everything you need to know about the Evolving Stars event, which Pokemon is available to capture during the October Research Breakthrough, and all of the events happening during the Season of Light!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.