Complete Pokemon GO Season of Light Schedule: Events, Raids, Spotlight Hours, and More

If you’re ready to kick off the newest season of Pokemon GO with a big bang, you’ll need to make sure that you’re prepared for everything they’re throwing your way. While the Season of GO had plenty to do, you’ll find that there is already a huge list of things to do with this new season, and it seems like Niantic has been listening to the feedback, and wants to make this the most memorable season around.

However, if you don’t know what to expect, you may not have your schedule cleared out for an important event, so it doesn’t hurt to have everything all in one spot. Let’s take a look and see what you can expect as this new season begins, and what types of adventures you’ll be able to partake in. Here’s everything we know about all of the events, raids, spotlight hours, and more!

Pokemon GO: Season of Light Events Schedule

If you’re ready to take part in some exciting events, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied. Granted, this isn’t even the full list, as many events are still shrouded in mystery, but we’ll cover everything that is currently known, and maybe some that you weren’t aware of yet!

September Events:

September 3rd at 11:00 Local Time – Inklay Limited Research

September 6th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Psychic Spectacular 2022

September 7th at 6:00 PM Local Time – Deoxys Raid Hour

September 10th at 6:00 PM Local Time – Clefairy Commotion

September 16th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Test Your Mettle

September 18th at 2:00 PM Local Time – September Community Day

September 21st at 6:00 PM Local Time – Unknown Pokemon Raid Hour

September 22nd at 10:00 PM CDT – Safari Zone: Goyang, South Korea

September 27th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Fashion Week

September 28th at 6:00 PM Local Time – Yvetal Raid Hour

October Events

October 15th at 11:00 AM Local Time – October Community Day

October 21st at 10:00 AM Local Time – Safari Zone: Taipei City

November Events

November 5th at 11:00 AM Local Time – November Community Day (Classic)

November 12th at 11:00 AM Local Time – November Community Day

November 18th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Safari Zone: Singapore

Pokemon GO: Season of Light Raid Schedule

If you’re looking to take on some of the biggest bosses in the game, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to partake in some Raid Battles. As the newest Season kicked off, you’ll already be able to encounter Deoxys and their many forms in the Gyms, so make sure that you’re ready to take them down, and know the best moves that you can give them, as well!

September Raids:

Until September 6th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Mega Ampharos Raids

Until September 13th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Deoxys 5-Star Raids

September 6th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Unknown Pokemon in Mega-Raids

September 13th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Unknown 5-Star Raids

September 16th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Unknown Pokemon in Mega-Raids

September 27th at 10:00 AM Local Time – Yvetal 5-Star Raids, Mega Lopunny Mega-Raids

Pokemon GO: Season of Light Battle Days Schedule

Ready to show off the power of your best Pokemon, no matter their CP? You’ll need to know when you’ll be ready to start taking on your friends and other trainers during the Battle Days, and Battle Cups that are going on, so make sure that you’re training up your best monsters to take on the best of the best.

September Battle Cups/Battle Days:

Ends September 8th at 3:00 PM CDT – Great League and Little Jungle Cup

September 8th at 3:00 PM CDT – Great League and Psychic Cup

September 15th at 3:00 PM CDT – Ultra League and Weather Cup

September 22nd at 3:00 PM CDT – Ultra League and Ultra Premier Classic Cup

September 29th at 3:00 PM CDT – Master League and Master Primer Classic Cup

October Battle Cups/Battle Days

October 1st at 12:00 AM Local Time – GO Battle Day: Guzma

October 6th at 3:00 PM CDT – Master League and Evolution Cup

October 13th at 3:00 PM CDT – Great League, Ultra League, and Master League

October 20th at 3:00 PM CDT – Great League and Halloween Cup

October 27th at 3:00 PM CDT – Great League and Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition

November Battle Cups/Battle Days

November 3rd at 3:00 PM CDT – Ultra League and Willpower Cup

November 6th at 12:00 AM Local Time – GO Battle Day: Miltank

November 10th at 3:00 PM CDT – Ultra League and Ultra Premier Cup

November 17th at 3:00 PM CDT – Master League and Element Cup Remix

November 24th at 3:00 PM CDT – Master League and Catch Cup: Season Of Light Edition

Pokemon GO: Season of Light Spotlight Hour Schedule

If you’re ready to get your hands on a specific Pokemon, you’ll have your chance every Tuesday during Spotlight Hour. Starting off with a bang in September, you’ll be able to get your hands on Munna, and their newly released Shiny Variant. Make sure that you’ve cleared your schedule each week from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Local Time to take part in these fun little events!

September Spotlight Hour Events

September 6th – Munna Spotlight Hour

September 13th – Ralts Spotlight Hour

September 20th – Aron Spotlight Hour

September 27th – Minccino Spotlight Hour

And there we have it! All of the confirmed events and happenings in the world of Pokemon GO! If you’re ready for more excitement, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to complete the newest Special Research Tasks, everything you can find, catch and hatch during this new Season, and everything you’ll need to know about Inklay, and how to evolve them into Malamar!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.