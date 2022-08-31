Pokemon GO Deoxys Raid Guide: Best Counters & Weaknesses For All Forms

As the Season Of Light comes to fruition, you’ll have one heck of a battle ahead of you in Pokemon GO. You’ll need to be prepared to not only take on one form of Deoxys, but all four different forms, and this is not going to be a light task by any means. Making sure you’re ready to take on Normal, Speed, Attack, and Defense forms are going to be key to capturing as many as possible.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with the best Pokemon to bring to the fight, what you’ll want to look out for when you battle them, and the best ways to secure a victory. Find out their strengths, weaknesses, and Counters, and get yourself ready for an epic battle ahead of you. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the upcoming Deoxys Raids in Pokemon GO!

Deoxys Raid Schedule

If you’re looking to take the fight to these four different forms, you’ll need to be as ready as you can from September 1st at 10:00 AM until September 13th at 10:00 AM Local Time. You’ll also have a chance to find them just about everywhere you go on September 7th from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Local Time, during the Deoxys Raid Hour.

Can Deoxys Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you’re wanting to add another Shiny Legendary to your team, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to find a Shiny Deoxys after you defeat them. Thankfully, you’ll be able to find all forms of Deoxys in Shiny variants, which makes these raids so much more exciting than ever before. No matter who you fight, it’s always exciting to see if you’ll find a Shiny after they’ve been defeated.

If you’ve never found a Shiny Pokemon before, you’ll know that you’ve come across one in a few different ways. You’ll either see a completely different color scheme, or some variation of their normal form. You’ll also see a flash of stars at the beginning of the encounter, alongside an icon next to their name to signal that they are, in fact, Shiny.

Deoxys Raid Guide – Weaknesses, Strengths, and Counters

No matter the form that you encounter, you’ll need to be ready to counter this pure Psychic-type Pokemon with the best monsters that you have in your arsenal. With a specific form having a killer Attack stat, you’ll need to prepare yourself in every possible way before rising to the occasion here. Making sure that you’re leveling up your monsters as much as possible before these battles will help you win, so let’s see who you need to bring to the battle.

Deoxys Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Fighting

Psychic

Deoxys Vulnerabilities – Takes 160% Damage

Bug

Ghost

Dark

Bringing your strongest Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type warriors to this fight will help you succeed, no matter which forms you’re going up against. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got a team that consists of these Pokemon before you take the battle to this Legendary monster.

Best Counters Against Deoxys

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Weavile Snarl Foul Play Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Absol Snarl Payback Haunter Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball

Using any of these monsters to bring them down will help you ensure a victory, so make sure that you’re sharing this guide with your friends, so you all have a plan of attack. Get ready for the ride of your life, and do what is necessary to bring them down for the count!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.