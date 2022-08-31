Pokemon GO Munna Spotlight Hour: Shiny Chances, Perfect IV Stats & More

If you’re ready to get out and about for another exciting Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, you won’t need to wait very long! With the first Spotlight Hour happening during the Season Of Light, you’ll have a chance to get out into the world and catch yourself a few Munna, and work towards their excellent evolution!

If you want to make sure that this event is worth your time, when it starts, and if you’ll be able to get your hands on a new Shiny Pokemon, we’ve got you covered! Let’s get into all of the details about this new and exciting event, and find out everything you’ll need to know about Munna!

Munna Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re wanting to make sure that you’re able to get out and about during this event, you’ll want to clear some time out of your busy schedule on September 6th from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Local Time. Every Tuesday, you’ll be able to find a new Pokemon that gets its time to shine, so it makes it easier than ever to clear some time out of your day to catch some new Pokemon!

While you’re out and about, you’ll be able to work towards leveling yourself up even more, as for this hour event, you’ll earn x2 Catch Stardust, which will let you push your favorite monsters to new levels, trade Pokemon with your friends, and even learn new moves if you have enough!

Can Munny Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another new Shiny Pokemon to your team, we are delighted to let you know that Munna can now be caught as a Shiny in Pokemon GO! Although they have been in the game for quite some time, you’ll be able to finally find them as a Shiny in the wild, thanks to the recent Pokemon GO Fest 22 Finale, which debuted Shiny Munna and Musharna for the first time ever.

If you’ve never encountered a Shiny Pokemon before, you’ll know that you’ve found one from a few different factors. If you happen to see a Green and Yellow Munna on your screen, instead of the standard Pink and Purple, you’ve found one. Or, if you see a flash of stars hit the screen before the encounter, and an icon next to their name with three stars, you’ve got yourself a chance to capture a Shiny!

Munna Evolution & Perfect IV Stats

With Munna being a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, you’ll have plenty of powerful moves at your disposal. If you’re lucky enough to catch one that happens to have Perfect IVs, you’ll find that you have a pretty capable Pokemon on your hands, and gives you ample opportunity to evolve it into its more powerful Musharna form. You’ll need 50 Munna Candies, as well as an Unova Stone to complete the evolution.

With Perfect IVs, this is what you can expect from your Munna:

Max CP: 1,145

Max HP: 156

Attack: 111

Defense: 92

Stamina: 183

With a ton of Stamina, you’ll be able to endure a battle for quite a while, making them great for being able to take attacks like a champion. You’ll also be able to deliver the pain right back to your foes, so working with a Munna can make a great addition to your team!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.