How To Evolve Inkay In Pokemon GO

If you’re ready to get your hands on plenty of Inklay during the Special Research Story happening in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to be prepared to turn your world upside down shortly after! Inklay is one of the more unique Pokemon roaming in this world, as they require an exceptional little trick to fully evolve into their final form, Malamar.

Let’s dive right into this ocean of information, get our feet wet, and find out what you’ll need to do to add yet another powerful Water-type Pokemon to your team! This is what you’re going to need to do to evolve your Inklay into Malamar in Pokemon GO!

How To Evolve Inklay Into Malamar In Pokemon GO

If you’re out and about and have caught enough Inklay to ensure that you’ve received the 50 Candies necessary to evolve them into Malamar, you may find that you’re not able to evolve them and that the evolution button is red. Why is this, you may be asking yourself? You have what you need, and it doesn’t really show you what you may need to do, but there’s a fun little trick that can get them to evolve.

You’re going to need to pull some gymnastics to make this happen, giving your phone a full 180-degree flip, so everything looks like it’s upside down. You see, if you want to evolve Inklay, you need to make sure that you’re seeing them on your screen like you are in our article photo, and then you’ll be able to finally evolve your favorite little squid into a full-blown monster!

This trick originated when Inklay made their debut in Pokemon X & Y, which took advantage of the Nintendo 3DS’s Gyroscope feature, and has been a key part of their evolution since that point, with every game that they’ve been in requiring some form of flipping to make this evolution happen, so it’s excellent to see that it’s followed suit into Pokemon GO!

Can Inklay & Malamar Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

For the first time ever, starting with this Special Research Story, you’ll be able to find Shiny Inklay in the world, allowing you to get your hands on one of the coolest shiny monsters, alongside their even better evolution. This is great for those that are looking for a full Shiny team, or those that just like to find these rare monsters in the wild.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about how to evolve Inklay in Pokemon GO! If you’re ready to learn more about the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out when the Season of Light begins, how to evolve Cosmog, and what you’ll need to do to trounce these Mega Raids that are happening!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.