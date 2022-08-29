Look to the Stars for Alolan Legendaries in Pokemon GO: Season of Light

The Season of GO is coming to an end, and brings a new light to the game.

August 29th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

For those players that were starting to feel burnt out on Pokemon GO, they now have something to fill their souls with light once more. The Season Of Light is rapidly approaching, with plenty of new Pokemon making their debut, and a complete change of vibe over the previous few seasons, leading towards an ample amount of excitement within the fanbase. It’s time to look up to the skies, and find out what may be awaiting you in the cosmos!

You’ll need to ensure that you’re adequately prepared before embarking on this new journey and getting yourself ready to get your hands on plenty of exciting new legendary Pokemon, such as Solagleo and Lunala. They are making their debut alongside this new season. We can only expect to run into plenty of monsters from the Alola Region, as well, which helps push the number of monsters that you’ll be able to catch to staggering new heights.

Originally released back in 2016, players were treated to the sunny paradise of Alola on the Nintendo 3DS, helping branch out of the standard cityscapes that they have come to know for many years, and finally, get that well-deserved vacation in a tropical paradise. Alongside this change of locale, plenty of new monsters that were either native to the lands or revised versions of Pokemon well known for years made their appearances known.

Sun and Moon are beloved by many fans, and with the introduction of the Ultra Beasts during Go Fest 22, it was only time before this region gets its proper dues, and it looks like you’ll only need to wait a few more days before you’ll be able to start finding some of your favorite new Pokemon in the game. Starting on September 1st, you’ll be able to say goodbye to the Season of GO, and Alola to the Season of Light. 

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

