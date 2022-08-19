Pokemon GO Mega Ampharos Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

As you make your journey through the world of Pokemon GO, you’re going to come across plenty of opportunities to claim some excellent new Pokemon. You’ll also have a chance to earn the ability to Mega Evolve some of them, turning them into an even greater version of what they already are. While Ampharos is an awesome monster in its own right, something about it having Fabio’s hair makes it even more stellar than ever before.

You’re going to want to do whatever is needed to claim one of these Mega Ampharos, so you’re going to need to be ready to bring them down in the newest Mega Raids that are coming to the game. Let’s find out if you’ll be able to get your hands on a Shiny version, when they’ll start showing up at your local gyms, and who you’ll need to bring to the fight to make sure you emerge victorious. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Mega Ampharos Raids in Pokemon GO!

Mega Ampharos Raid Schedule

If you’re looking to show this monster who is the true boss, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got your perfect team ready to go starting on August 25th at 10:00 AM until August 31st at 10:00 AM Local Time. You’ll have just about a week to show this monster what for, and a bit of time before that to prep your team to the fullest extent. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of raid passes, and remote raid passes before you head out into the world, however!

Can Mega Ampharos Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another powerful Shiny to your team, you’ll be happy to know that you will, in fact, find Shiny Ampaharos after you defeat them in these battles. While it is rare to come across a Shiny in the game, you’ll have increased odds to find one during these Raid Battles. You’ll notice it right away, as their yellow coat and red accents will turn pink and blue, respectively.

If you are not sure that you’ve come across a shiny, you’ll also be able to see a bright flash of stars at the beginning of the capture encounter, alongside an icon next to their name that shows a few stars, signaling that they are a Shiny. You won’t know if they are or are not until the battle is complete, so you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a strong team that can wipe them out quickly and easily, so you can work towards claiming one of your own.

Mega Ampahros Raid Guide – Counters, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Once you come upon this Pokemon in the gym, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a heck of a team ready to go to bring them down. They’ve got plenty of things that they are strong against, with only 4 main weaknesses, so preparing a team that can exploit these weaknesses will be a key way to ensure a proper victory. Make sure that your friends know who to bring along, as well, so you can always pull off the win with ease.

Mega Ampharos Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Flying

Steel

Fire

Water

Grass

Electric – 39% Damage Taken

Mega Ampharos Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Ground

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

When making a team, having any of these types of Pokemon can help you secure a victory quickly, there are a few Pokemon that will bring Mega Ampahros down faster than ever. Work on adding these Pokemon to your team, and start training them up now if you’ve got the chance and candy to make that happen!

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Landrous (Therian Forme) Mud Shot Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake

It seems that having some very powerful Ground-type Pokemon will help you bring the pain quickly and easily, allowing you ample opportunities to capture as many of these Pokemon as you would like to have on your team. Train them up big and strong, and get ready for an epic battle!

If you love everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out information about the upcoming Spotlight Hour events, how you can participate in the Pokemon GO Fest 22 Finale, and if you need to drop the cash on a ticket for a good time.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.