Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Event Guide: Ultra Beasts, Research, Spawns, Raids, and More

If you’re looking for another excuse to get outside and find some powerful monsters in Pokemon GO, you’ll have one last chance at some Pokemon GO Fest excitement, as players worked together well enough to warrant one final activity before the month is done. You’ll find lots to do, in a fairly short time, so you’re going to need to make sure that you are as prepared as possible before this event comes to fruition.

You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got plenty of Pokeballs, and a ton of storage space for items and Pokemon before this event rolls around, as Ultra Beasts are roaming, lots of different raids, and so much more to do. Here’s everything on the menu, and all of the different Pokemon you’ll be able to run into during this epic finale!

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Schedule

Make sure that you’ve cleared out your schedule on August 27th from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM Local Time, because you’re not going to want to miss this opportunity. Plenty of rare Pokemon will be making their return, and players that didn’t have a chance to make it to the In-Person events will have a go at catching some of these rare Ultra Beasts, as well as some new monsters and Shiny variants.

Throughout the day, you’ll find that different Pokemon, Raids, and more will rotate in and out of schedule, so as we dive deeper into this event, you’ll be able to see who to look for, and what times they’ll be available.

Ticket Vs Non-Ticket Experience For Go Fest Finale 2022

As per the other GO Fest 2022 Events, there will be an option to purchase a ticket that will allow you access to extra Special Research Tasks, All Bonuses, Transforming Shaymin, and more!

For those that did not purchase a ticket, you’ll be able to get plenty of excitement out of the day but could miss out on some exclusive Incense Exclusive Pokemon, and more.

Non-Ticket Experience

Short Special Research Story

Snapshots with your Pokemon will have a chance to show up with a Shiny Munna

Raid Battles

Stickers

Four Unique habitats

Paid Ticket Experience

Everything listed above

Chance for encounters with Shiny Unown N & X

All Bonuses

Transform Sky Forme Shaymin into Land Forme Shaymin , and the reverse

into , and the reverse Incense-Exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Bonuses

If you’re looking to take advantage of a day outdoors catching rare and exciting monsters, you’ll also find plenty of bonuses that await you, if you purchased a Paid Ticket. Here’s what you can expect to come across as you go out on your adventure!

Spinning Photo Discs at Gyms will earn you up to 9 Daily Raid Passes

An extra 5 Snapshots for a chance at a Shiny Munna

for a chance at a 5,000 Extra XP for a victory at In-Person Raids

for a victory at In-Person Raids Incense lasts for 2 hours

x3 XP for spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

at Gyms 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Spawns – Rare Pokemon, Shiny Variants & More

In different two-hour slots, you’ll find plenty of new Pokemon, Rare Pokemon, and more to look forward to. No matter what kind of trainer you are, there is plenty of exciting Pokemon to look forward to, so let’s get into who you’ll find, and what times they’ll be available. If you have a chance to catch a rare Shiny version of them, we will have their name in bold letters.

There will also be chances to see special Pokemon if you use Incense during these times, with 2 specific monsters showing up during the following timeslots.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Scyther

Pinsir

Sudowoodo

Hitmontop

Meditite

Anorith

Kricketot

Woobat

Karrablast

Incense Pokemon: Pheromosa

Mr. Mime (Galarian)

Pansage

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Machop

Geodude

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Magmar

Numel

Cranidos

Drilbur

Axew

Incense Pokemon: Buzzwole

Torkoal

Pansear

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Electabuzz

Electrike

Lileep

Shinx

Burmy (Sandy)

Combee

Foongus

Joltik

Shelmet

Stunfisk

Incense Pokemon: Xurkitree

Klink

Panpour

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Bulbasaur

Clefairy

Tentacool

Chansey

Tangela

Omanyte

Chikorita

Turtwig

Burmy (Plant)

Munna

Frillish

Swirlix

Skrelp

Incense Pokemon: Nihilego

Tropius

Frillish

Incense Pokemon – Unown

If you use Incense during any of the times listed above, you may have a chance to run into any of these Unown, who all have a chance to be shiny.

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Raids

If you’re looking to showcase your battle prowess to your friends, you’ll be able to showcase your skills against plenty of different monsters during this event. You’ll see a whole load of new creatures ready to battle, ranging from 1-Star, all the way up to 5-Star Raids. You’ll also have another chance to earn Shiny Pokemon after you have won these battles, so make sure you’re ready to bring them down!

1-Star Raids

Pikachu

Axew

Rockruff

3-Star Raids

Snorlax

Salamence

Druddigon

Dartrix

Torracat

Brionne

5-Star Raids

Pheromosa – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Local Time

Buzzwole – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Local Time

Xurkitree – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Local Time

Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa & Xurkitree – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Local Time

You’ll need to make sure that you’re stocked up on Raid Passes before this event happens, so make sure you’re using either a Pokemon GO Plus or an Auto Catcher Device to get your hands on plenty of PokeCoins to stock up!

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Special Research

No matter if you’re a Paid Ticket Holder or not, you’ll be able to participate in some exciting Special Research Tasks, that can net you some excellent rewards. If you decided to experience the day as a free user, you’ll only have access to one of these Tasks, whereas Paid Users will get an additional 3 Stories to conquer, so make sure you’re ready for action if you have paid for a ticket!

10:00 AM – Pheromosa Story All Players

12:00 PM – Buzzwole Story Paid Ticket

2:00 PM – Xurkitree Story Paid Ticket

4:00 PM – Nihilego Story Paid Ticket



One thing that is nice about this, however, is if you claim the first story, you’ll be able to claim and complete the other stories at any time, so you won’t need to run around like a mad man trying to complete these tasks in such a short period.

There is plenty to do during this event, so make sure that you’re ready for anything during this event by checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll find all of the information you need about upcoming Mega Raids and 5-Star Raids, how to use Daily Adventure Incense to get your hands on some amazing Legendary Pokemon, and so much more!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.