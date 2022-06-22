Pokemon GO: How to Catch Pheremosa and Can It Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new and exciting Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO, you won’t have to wait too long to do that, especially if you are attending the Pokemon GO Fest live events! That’s right, after Nihilego, it looks like we are getting even more Ultra Beasts within the game! There are going to be three new additions, and with this guide, we will be covering Pheremosa, how you’ll be able to get your hands on this amazing Ultra Beast, and if they have a chance to be shiny or not!

Where To Find Pheremosa in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to flex the ownership of Pheremosa as soon as you can, you’ll need to make sure that you’re making your way to the Berlin Pokemon GO Fest event, as you’ll only originally be able to get this Ultra Beast in person. However, after some time, you’ll be able to start finding them in the wild in other places. While it may be a while before most players will be able to get one of these Ultra Beasts, it’ll be worth the time and effort to get your hands on one once they start showing up in the wild.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on this Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon during the event, you’ll be able to show them off to your friends for a while, since the date that they will be available around the world is currently unknown.

Can Pheremosa Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on a shiny Ultra Beast, you may need to wait a little longer, as Pheremosa cannot be found as a shiny Pokemon yet. However, as more events come and go, you may have a better chance to see them get their shiny version soon. It usually takes a little while, and a new Pokemon will rarely launch with their shiny version in Pokemon GO.

If you’re going to be attending any of these events in person, you’ll want to make sure that you’re fully prepared, and that you have some great accessories to make sure that your event is more exciting than ever. Make sure that you’ve checked into our thoughts on the Pokemon GO Plus, as well as some of the different Auto-Catcher devices that you’ll be able to get your hands on in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.