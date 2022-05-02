Which Pokemon GO Auto Catcher Should You Buy?

If you’ve been a long-time Pokemon GO player, the Pokemon GO Plus was almost a revolution when it first launched. While it is still a very viable option for those looking to get their hands on more Pokemon and items without having to bring out their phone, there are some more options to help you get ahead even faster.

Enter the world of Auto Catchers, devices that can spin PokeStops, catch Pokemon, and more without even needing to interact with them. While there are some issues with using them, mainly as stated in the Niantic Terms of Service, players have been using these devices for years without serious repercussions. While auto-spinning and auto-catching are technically considered cheating, these items replicate the software side of the Pokemon Go Plus to perfection, allowing you to go ahead and use them.

With all of that out of the way, let’s dig into what makes these great, and which one would be the best fit for you on your Pokemon GO Adventures!

Pokemon Go – Which Auto Catcher Should You Buy?

If you’re not afraid to wear your passion on your wrist, you’ll be able to take the Datel Go-Tcha or Go-Tcha Evolved for a spin, no pun intended. You’ll be able to connect these directly to your Pokemon Go account and get right into the action, with the ability to set automatic and manual options for PokeStops, Pokemon Capture, or Mystery Pokemon. If you’re wanting to Shiny Check before catching, you’ll love the fact that you can change how this device works.

The standard Go-Tcha features a small, black and white screen with simple one-button navigation. You’ll be able to press once to cycle through your settings, or press and hold to set either automatic or manual mode. The Go-Tcha Evolve, on the other hand, features a nice, full-color display, a way to track your steps, and the same features that are on the previous model. Either one is a great grab, but the extra features, as well as the dedicated app for the Go-Tcha Evolve, make the extra few dollars to get one worth it in this case.

Easily the cutest Auto Catcher, the Egg Catchmon Go is a large auto catcher that also works as a bit of a fashion accessory. While big, it offers a plethora of different sound and vibration options, so you’ll always know when something is going on. If you’re out on a hike, or just on a walk, you can slap this onto a backpack, a belt loop, or wherever to make sure that you’re catching Pokemon wherever you go.

The Egg Catchmon Go also will make noise and vibrate if the connection to the game is lost, which is unique to this auto catcher. Most, if not all, auto catchers will automatically disconnect after about one hour, so you’ll get an audible beep to let you know when it’s time to reconnect to the game. Unlike the previous entry on the list, you’ll have to control your settings directly in the Pokemon Go app, which is simple enough. The high price point could scare some players away, but the features and the strong connection make this a great contender for one of the best auto catchers available on the market.

Take everything great that I said about the previous device, and double it. That’s right, the Dual Catchmon Go can connect to two devices at once, allowing for multiple players to get the rewards that an auto catcher brings along. If you and a friend, partner, husband, or wife are avid Pokemon Go players, this is the quintessential item for you to get. You’ll be able to reconnect it with a single button press, as well as hear sound, feel vibrations and more.

Final Thoughts

If you’re an avid Pokemon Go player and want to showcase your pride in the game, you’ll want to invest in any of these great auto catchers. If you like the idea of having a small screen that can keep you in the loop of what is happening, the Go-Tcha and Go-Tcha Evolve are great options that are also very cost-effective.

If you’re wanting a cute, physical item that does all of this work for you, with sound, vibration, and a great look, the Egg Catchmon Go is a great option. If you love the look and want to have your very own physical egg incubator to carry around with you, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Finally, if you have multiple players in your household and want to get them in on the action, the Dual Catchmon Go is going to be the only item you need. With excellent battery life and feedback, you’ll know exactly what is going on at any time in your auto-catching adventure.

If you’re looking for more items that will help you out in Pokemon Go, here’s what we think of the Pokemon Go Plus, as well as some other essential accessories that will aid you on your journey!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.