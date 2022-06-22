Pokemon GO: How to Catch Buzzwole and Can It Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to deck out your team with as many excellent Pokemon as you can in Pokemon GO, you won’t have to wait very much longer. Quite a few more Ultra Beasts are making their way into the game, and with this article, we will be covering Buzzwole, and what you’ll need to do to get your hands on one of these Ultra Beasts. Much like Nihilego, you’ll want to make sure that you’re quick on the draw to make sure that you’ll be able to add this Pokemon to your team!

Buzzwole in Pokemon GO – How To Catch

If you’re looking to add this buff bug Pokemon to your team, you’re going to need to make your way to Seattle to take part in the Pokemon GO Fest live event that will be happening. However, if you’re not looking to drop a bunch of cash down to make this happen, you’ll be able to find Buzzwole in the world at a later date. Thankfully, if you’re already going to this event, you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these amazing Ultra Beasts before the rest of the world can.

Thankfully, much like Pheremosa, you will eventually be able to find this Pokemon spread around the world, so you won’t need to make a special trip for a day-long event to get your hands on one of these amazing monsters. You’ll just need to have a little patience until they release them into the world for us to find!

Can Buzzwole Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on a shiny Buzzwole, you’re going to be feeling a bit sore for a while, as you cannot currently find shiny Buzzwole in Pokemon GO. However, Niantic normally will add in new shiny variants when it comes to different events, so we may just need to wait a while before they start adding in shiny Ultra Beasts into Pokemon GO.

If you’re one of the lucky ones that are going to be at a live Pokemon GO Fest event, make sure that you’re checking out our accessory guide to make sure that you’re ready to go for this event. Make sure that you’ve packed plenty of snacks and different items to survive through a warm day, and make sure that you’re also checking out our thoughts on the Pokemon GO Plus, and different Auto Catcher Devices, so you can maximize your social time with friends, while also catching many different Pokemon.

