Ultra Beasts Are Coming to Pokemon GO: Here’s How to Catch Them

It seems like the introduction of Nihilego in Pokemon GO was just the start for the Ultra Beasts. Since there are quite a few more, we could have only guessed how long it would be before some more of these Ultra Beasts started to make their way into the game. However, you may be wondering how to get your hands on them.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Since there is only one specific way to get your hands on them right now, we’ll go into the details of everything that we know, as well as where you’ll be able to find these new Pokemon inside of Pokemon GO!

New Ultra Beasts In Pokemon GO – How To Catch Them

Suppose you’re looking to get your hands on these Ultra Beasts faster than everyone else. In that case, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a ticket for Pokemon GO Fest, as you will only be able to get your hands on them initially during the Berlin, Seattle and Sapporo live events for GO Fest.

Thankfully, if you are not willing to travel across the globe in search of Pokemon for your game, you’ll be able to get your hands on these Pokemon at a later date, without needing to be at one of these events. Much like Nihilego was available for everyone, with or without a ticket, you’ll soon be able to find these Ultra Beasts in the wild in your local neighborhood, by searching for Wormholes at your normal raid locations.

If you were lucky enough to bring home a Nihilego, you’ll know that they’re a great addition to your team. Make sure that you’re checking out our other guides on Nihilego, as well as making sure that you’re prepared and ready to have some fun at these in-person Pokemon GO Fest events. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of snacks, as well as these accessories to make sure that you’ll be fully ready for a day full of fun!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.