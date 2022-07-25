How to Use Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO

There is a brand new item coming to Pokemon GO and it is the Daily Adventure Incense. During the Hisuian Discoveries event, Niantic is rolling out the Daily Adventure Incense on a global scale. Here is everything we know about the Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO.

Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO

The brand new Daily Adventure Incense item in Pokemon GO is bound to make many Trainers happy. Trainers will receive one Daily Adventure Incense a day and they can only carry one at a time. Once activated, the Daily Adventure Incense lasts for 15 minutes and will result in Trainers encountering rare Pokemon that aren’t frequently seen in the wild.

Also, it is worth noting that no two Incenses can be active at the same time. So, if you use your Daily Adventure Incense, you can’t activate another Incense until it is done and vice versa. There is Special Research that needs to be completed in order to use the Daily Adventure Incense, so be sure to do that first.

Activating your Daily Adventure Incense works the same way as activating any other kind of Incense. You’ll know it is active when a blue circular fog rotates around your avatar.

As long as you are moving, rare wild Pokemon will be attracted to your location. You have 15 minutes to catch as many wild Pokemon as you can, but make sure that you are always moving to bring more wild Pokemon to you.

Daily Adventure Incense Bonuses in Pokemon GO

Coming with the new Incense are a few bonuses to incentivize Trainers to try out the new item. We aren’t sure how long these bonuses will last, but enjoy them before they are gone. Here are the bonuses coming with the Daily Adventure Incense:

Upon activating your Daily Adventure Incense, Trainers will receive 30 Poke Balls if they have fewer or exactly 30 total Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls

If you have more than 30 total Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls, you will not receive any additional Poke Balls.

Whether you use the new Daily Adventure Incense during the upcoming Meditite Spotlight Hour or during an event like Hisuian Discoveries, the new Daily Adventure Incense is here to stay in Pokemon GO. For more on all things Pokemon GO, check out our Pokemon GO page.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.