Pokemon GO Meditite Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance and Perfect IV Stats

And just like that, we are back with a new Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO—this time centering on Meditite. Meditite is a special Pokemon because, unlike Machop, it is a Fighting- and Psychic-type Pokemon. On top of that this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to catch a shiny Meditite, if it can be shiny. Here are all of the details for the Meditite Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Meditite Spotlight Hour Schedule and Bonuses

Unsurprisingly, the Meditite Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO takes place on Tuesday, July 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Every Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour follows the same time and date each week, but to get a glimpse of all of the details like which Pokemon is spotlighted and what the bonuses are, you’ll need to come to us.

The active bonus for the Meditite Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is 2x Evolution XP. That means that you’ll get double the XP when you evolve Meditite to Medicham and all of the other Pokemon you wish to evolve during the Spotlight Hour as well.

Can Meditite Be Shiny?

Yes, Meditite can be shiny in Pokemon GO. While some shiny versions of Pokemon can be a bit underwhelming, the Meditite shiny version is really cool. All of the blue bits of the Meditite’s skin are red in this Pokemon’s shiny version. This Meditite Spotlight Hour will increase the spawn rate of all Meditite, which means it is the best time to hunt for a shiny one.

Meditite Perfect IV Stats

The unfortunate thing about Meditite is that it is pretty weak. Compared to all of the other July Spotlight Hour Pokemon like Staryu and Machop, Meditite is the weakest. Here are the Meditite perfect IV stats:

Max CP: 784

Attack: 78

Defense: 107

Stamina: 102

And that is everything there is to know about the Meditite Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. If you are enjoying the Pokemon GO Little Cup Remix or looking forward to the Hisuian Discoveries Event, check out our Pokemon GO page as we will cover it all and more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.