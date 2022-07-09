Pokemon GO Machop Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance and Perfect IV Stats

With another Spotlight Hour rapidly approaching in Pokemon GO, you’re going to need to do whatever is necessary to get your hands on this adorable fighting-type Pokemon. Every week, a new Pokemon gets its chance to shine, and it looks like Machop is going to be the star of the show for the upcoming Spotlight Hour. Let’s take a look to see if it’s worth your time to get a few of these in your collection and if you’ll have a chance to get a Shiny Machop during this event!

Here are all of the details that you’ll need about the upcoming Spotlight Hour event, from when it starts, to all of their IV stats!

Machop Spotlight Hour Schedule and Bonuses

If you’re looking to get your hands on a few Machop, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got your schedule cleared up a bit on July 12th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Local Time. Each Spotlight Hour takes place during this time frame, so you’re probably used to this schedule by now, but if this is your first Spotlight Hour event, you’ll be able to have fun every Tuesday at this time. You’ll see an Enhanced Spawn rate for this specific Pokemon, so make sure you’ve got your hands on plenty of Pokeballs!

Each Machop that you catch will grant you a bonus of x2 Catch Candy, allowing you to evolve this powerful pipsqueak into its final evolution faster than ever, so make sure that you’ve upgraded your item bag, as well as your Pokemon Storage to make sure you’ve got plenty of room!

Can Machop Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add yet another Shiny Pokemon to your team, you’ll be happy to know that Machop can indeed be shiny! However, his shiny version did make its way onto our worst shiny Pokemon list, so it may be a bit of a hard sell to find this specific Pokemon. However, if you’re a fan of Shiny Pokemon and just like the fact that they are a different shade, this may be a great choice for you.

While Machop is normally a pale gray, you’ll find a sickly green Shiny is available, and with events, you’ll have a greater chance than ever to get your hands on one of these Pokemon. If you have not come across a Shiny Pokemon before, you’ll get a few visual cues to show off what to expect, including a flash on the screen, as well as an icon by their name to signify that they are shiny.

Machop Perfect IV Stats

If you’re looking to add a powerful Pokemon to your team, you can’t go wrong with this Pokemon or their evolutionary line. You’ll find that even in this first form, Machop is a very capable Pokemon, and can only get better from here.

Max CP: 1,278

Max HP: 147

Attack: 137

Defense: 82

Stamina: 172

As you continue to level Machop up and evolve them even further down the line, you’ll have a great Pokemon that can cause some excellent damage, especially to those that are weak against Fighting-types.

And there we have it, all of the information that we’ll need in regards to Machop! If you’re looking for more Pokemon GO Help, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guides Section, where you’ll be able to find information about current events that are happening in the game, such as the Timed Research and Field Research for the ongoing Pokemon GO 6th Anniversary, alongside Raid Guides to help you take on some of the biggest and baddest monsters in the game. Mega Charizard X and Y, as well as Articuno never stood a chance, especially now that you’ve got our help in the matter!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.