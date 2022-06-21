Pokemon GO Mega Charizard X & Y Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses for Both Versions

Mega Charizard X & Y are available to catch in the Mega Raid in Pokemon GO. Because of that, you’ll need to know what the weaknesses and counters are for Mega Charizard X & Y. The Mega Raid is one of the only chances you’ll get to catch a Mega Charizard X or Y in Pokemon GO, so let’s get to it!
As mentioned previously, Mega Charizard X & Y will be available to fight and catch in the Mega Raid until July 1, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Until then, you can focus on catching Mewtwo or try to catch a Mega Venusaur. But, if you want to focus your attention on Mega Charizard X & Y, here are the strategies you need to know.
Mega Charizard X Weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Mega Charizard X is a Fire- and Dragon-type. Because of this, it is vulnerable to Ground-, Rock-, and Dragon-type attacks. If you attack with any Pokemon that have these types of attacks, you’ll do 160% damage to Mega Charizard X.
Mega Charizard X Counters in Pokemon GO
Now that you know what Mega Charizard X is weak to, here are the counters you’ll want to take into your fight. You’ll want to focus your decisions on Rock-type Pokemon as they happen to be the strongest.
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Ramparados
|Smack Down
|Rock Slide
|Rhyperior
|Smack Down
|Rock Wrecker
|Aerodactyl
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Xurkitree
|Thundershock
|Discharge
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
Mega Charizard Y Weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Mega Charizard Y is very similar to Mega Charizard X but varies a bit. Mega Charizard Y is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Rock-, Water-, and Electric-Pokemon. Rock-type Pokemon are great because they are highly effective against Mega Charizard X & Y.
Mega Charizard Y Counters in Pokemon GO
Because Rock-type Pokemon do 256% damage to Mega Charizard Y, the same counters for Mega Charizard X apply to Mega Charizard Y.
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Ramparados
|Smack Down
|Rock Slide
|Rhyperior
|Smack Down
|Rock Wrecker
|Aerodactyl
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Xurkitree
|Thundershock
|Discharge
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
