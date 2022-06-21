Pokemon GO Mega Charizard X & Y Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses for Both Versions

Mega Charizard X & Y are available to catch in the Mega Raid in Pokemon GO. Because of that, you’ll need to know what the weaknesses and counters are for Mega Charizard X & Y. The Mega Raid is one of the only chances you’ll get to catch a Mega Charizard X or Y in Pokemon GO, so let’s get to it!

As mentioned previously, Mega Charizard X & Y will be available to fight and catch in the Mega Raid until July 1, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Until then, you can focus on catching Mewtwo or try to catch a Mega Venusaur. But, if you want to focus your attention on Mega Charizard X & Y, here are the strategies you need to know.

Mega Charizard X Weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard X is a Fire- and Dragon-type. Because of this, it is vulnerable to Ground-, Rock-, and Dragon-type attacks. If you attack with any Pokemon that have these types of attacks, you’ll do 160% damage to Mega Charizard X.

Mega Charizard X Counters in Pokemon GO

Now that you know what Mega Charizard X is weak to, here are the counters you’ll want to take into your fight. You’ll want to focus your decisions on Rock-type Pokemon as they happen to be the strongest.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Ramparados Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Xurkitree Thundershock Discharge Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge

Mega Charizard Y Weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard Y is very similar to Mega Charizard X but varies a bit. Mega Charizard Y is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Rock-, Water-, and Electric-Pokemon. Rock-type Pokemon are great because they are highly effective against Mega Charizard X & Y.

Mega Charizard Y Counters in Pokemon GO

Because Rock-type Pokemon do 256% damage to Mega Charizard Y, the same counters for Mega Charizard X apply to Mega Charizard Y.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Ramparados Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Xurkitree Thundershock Discharge Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge

