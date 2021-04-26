Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Guide – The Best Counters (April and May 2021)

The Forces of Nature trio of Legendary characters continue their rotation in Pokémon GO with the return of Incarnate Forme Tornadus along with the two others. This Flying-type character has been around pretty recently, but players always love shiny hunting these Legendaries. So here’s our Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Tornadus raid guide giving you the best counters in April and May 2021.

The Best Incarnate Forme Tornadus Counters in April and May 2021

Starting off with the very best Incarnate Forme Tornadus countes, we break down more specific info in the full raid guide down below. But if you want to jump right into battle all you need is a solid team. So here’s our picks for the best Incarnate Forme Tornadus counters in Pokémon GO for April and May 2021 (excluding Shadow and Mega Pokémon, see below).

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Thunderbolt Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

Most players should have some of the above, but for the more hardcore out there you may wonder what the best Mega and Shadow Tornadus counters are. Mega Manectric with Charge Beam and Wild Charge is your best option, with Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon as a solid backup. Shadow Raikou, Zapdos, Magnezone, and Electivire with the above moves are great choises along with Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge. Just be ready for them to take more damage as they deal more of their own.

Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Guide

These are some frequently asked questions and important tips about Incarnate Forme Tornadus raids in Pokémon GO for April and May 2021.

When do Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raids Begin and End

Incarnate Forme Tornadus will begin showing up in raids alongside Thundurus and Landorus on Tuesday, April 27th at 10am in your local time. We currently don’t have an end date for their availability, so expect to see them for a while.

How Many Players are Needed

Two high level players with best friend bonus and a solid team of counters can win against Incarnate Forme Tornadus. However, most players don’t have all of that going for them, and it’s always best to have too many players than too few these days. So instead we recommend going into the battle with at least 4-5 players on your team. If you fail, just show them the list of counters above so they can fine tune their team.

What Weather Boosts Incarnate Forme Tornadus and Counters

Different weather makes for very different fights against Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO.

Wind – Boosts Incarnate Forme Tornadus and his Flying attacks

Sunny/Clear – Boosts Tornadus’ Grass attacks

Partly Cloudy – Boosts Tornadus’ Normal attacks, but also your Rock counters

Rain – Boosts Electric counters

Snow – Boosts Ice counters

What CP for 100% IVs for Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Below are the CP ranges for Incarnate Forme Tornadus in April and May 2021.

No weather boost: 1828 to 1911 CP

Windy weather: 2285 to 2389 CP

100% IV Legendary Pokémon are rare, but they become even better if they’re shiny.

Can Incarnate Forme Tornadus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Shiny Incarnate Forme Tornadus is available in April and May 2021, so even if you have it in your Pokédex it’s worth doing more raids this time. The odds aren’t boosted beyond the standard level, so expect to have to win 20 raids or more to get a shiny. With so much time to do it, you can give it a bunch of tries though.

And that’s our Incarnate Forme Tornadus raid guide with all the best counters in Pokémon GO for April and May 2021.