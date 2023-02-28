Pokemon GO Regieleki Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the Mythical Wishes Season coming to a close, you’ll need to be prepared to take on the next set of Legendary Pokemon within the world of Pokemon GO. Knowing what you’re up against is the first key to success, and seeing that you have more Regi’s to go up against is rather exciting. Making their debut in the Pokemon Sword and Sheild DLC, Regieleki is one of the fastest monsters in the Pokemon world, but you’ve got the power of knowledge on your side. Let’s see what will flip the switch on this electrifying Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Regieleki Raid Schedule

With the new announcement of Season 10: Rise of Heroes, no Raid schedule is set for Regieleki or its counterpart, Regidrago. However, as soon as that information becomes available, we will update this article with the correct information.

Can Regieleki Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

There is currently no information to point us in the right direction, as these two monsters have just been announced for Pokemon GO. However, all Legendary Pokemon have been released with their Shiny variant as soon as they have been available, so we can assume that Regieleki will be in the same category with their Shiny Form available at launch.

Regieleki Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

When jumping into battle against any Legendary Pokemon, having the proper team put together is going to be the most important part of the battle, as well as knowing what will be the best type of monster to exploit their weaknesses. Not only is Regieleki one of the fastest Pokemon available in the base game, but they also happen to hit hard, with a base Attack Stat of 250.

Regieleki Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Flying

Steel

Electric

Regieleki Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Ground

Seeing as Regieleki only has one true weakness, gathering up your strongest Ground-type Pokemon will make this battle end quicker than Regieleki’s base speed stat. While they may still be able to do some damage, bringing these monsters to the brawl can ensure a quick and simple victory without much wiggle room for damage done to them.

Pokemon Name Quick Move Charged Move Landorus (Theiran Forme) Mud Shot Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap High Horsepower Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake

Now that you’re prepared to take on Regieleki, prepare yourself for the upcoming season with a nice little treat for yourself. Spend those hard-earned PokeCoins on some upgrades, get yourself an Auto Catcher to get as many Pokemon as possible during the new season, and make sure you’re ready to find as many Gimmighoul as you can in the world around you!

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023