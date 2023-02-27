What Is The Pokemon GO Plus +?

Image: The Pokemon Company / Niantic

With Pokemon Sleep finally springing up from the sheets, it seems that there is also a new accessory coming down the pipeline that will support Pokemon GO functionality. Not only will you have the ability to use this special little item while tracking your sleeping habits, but you’ll also be able to use it to capture some Pokemon while getting out and about! Let’s see what is currently known about this new accessory and if it is something that you’ll be able to replace your favorite Auto Catcher with.

What Exactly Is The Pokemon GO Plus +?

The Pokemon GO Plus + is a new, feature-packed accessory that gamers can utilize for a few different applications. As stated above, the primary function of this device is going to be not only for the newest mobile app developed by the Pokemon Company, Pokemon Sleep but also has plenty of functionality with Pokemon GO.

Its general form and function are going to be very similar to the currently available Pokemon GO Plus, which is a fashionable little wrist accessory that you can use to capture different Pokemon. However, with the Pokemon GO Plus +, this is going to be carried in your hands and used to capture Pokemon and spin PokeStops.

Related: Pokemon GO: Latios vs Latias – Which Is Better?

Should You Upgrade From The Pokemon GO Plus to the Plus Plus?

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the previous generation Pokemon GO Plus will also receive this feature, the Pokemon GO Plus + does feature something that could be considered a game changer for some players. The original Pokemon GO Plus will also allow you to spin PokeStops and capture Pokemon, you could only use standard Pokeballs to make this happen. However, the Pokemon GO Plus + will also allow gamers the ability to use Great Balls and Ultra Balls.

For those that have a stacked friends list, this could be an actual game changer, as gifts tend to provide you with tons of extra Great Balls and Ultra Balls, so finally having the chance to burn through them all without needing to open your phone up is great news for passionate players. It will still only toss one of them and show players if they captured it via colored lights, but for harder-to-capture Pokemon, this is a great new feature.

Image: The Pokémon Company / Niantic

There will also be a special research task available for those that purchase this item and link it to their Pokemon Sleep account, giving players the chance to capture a Nightcap Snorlax. This special research story will only be available to those that have purchased this accessory, so it may be worth the price of entry when it finally becomes available.

When Will The Pokeball Plus Plus Be Available To Purchase?

If you’re eager to get your hands on this, you’ll only need to wait a few more months. The Pokemon GO Plus + will be available for purchase on July 14, 2023. While the price was not shown during the Pokemon Day 2023 live stream, more details should be available shortly in the future. Since the Pokemon GO Plus + is going to work better than the standard Quick Catch glitch, it might be the perfect new accessory for you on your adventures.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023