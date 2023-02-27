Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokemon GO players are always looking out for any interesting events arriving in the game and what players might not expect is a Coin Bag to start using. If you are looking for a chance to get a Roaming Form Gimmighoul then there are just a few steps you have to complete. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to use the Coin Bag in Pokemon GO.

Using the Coin Bag in Pokemon GO

In order to use the Coin Bag you will have to link your Pokemon GO account to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet first. Go to the ‘Poke Portal’ menu in Scarlet or Violet to do this and just select ‘Connect to Pokemon GO’ from there. When it is linked you can send a postcard from Pokemon GO by navigating to the items menu and then choosing the Postcard Book.

At this point, you will be able to select a postcard to send over to Scarlet and Violet. When you do so you will be able to select the Coin Bag from your items in Pokemon GO and then open the bag. After this, a Roaming Form Gimmighoul will begin to appear next to you for you to try and catch.

How to Get Gimmighoul Prizes in Pokemon GO

You also can get free Gimmighoul prices by following Pokemon GO on Twitter and retweeting the tweet below. There is a Gimmighoul hat to claim if quick enough, nine Gimmighoul coins, and five other items which all seem to be very exciting for players to quickly acquire very simply.

What’s in the box? 👀



You can RT and find out!



Roaming Form Gimmighoul can now be caught in #PokemonGO! We’re celebrating by giving away Gimmighoul-themed prizes!🥳🎉



To claim:



Follow us on Twitter

RT this post with #GOGimmighoul



You’ll get a code to redeem. Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/tqdjJr0vRn — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2023

The process of claiming them in-game is nice and simple since you just have to redeem a code so it won’t take too long to get them. From you using the coin bag in-game to you getting Gimmighoul prizes, there certainly is a lot of focus on Gimmighoul currently.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023