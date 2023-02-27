Pokemon GO: How To Claim Free Gimmighoul Prizes Via Twitter

Image: Niantic

If you’re hoping to claim some free Gimmighoul gifts for Pokemon GO, you’re in luck. Not only will you have the chance to get some free avatar items and stickers, but everyone is a winner when they sign up for this special offer via Twitter. But, what do players need to do to claim these gifts, and is it worth the time? Let’s jump right into the direct messages and find out how to claim these amazing little freebies, and what you may have the chance to win.

What Is The #GOGimmighoul Campaign On Twitter?

What’s in the box? 👀



You can RT and find out!



Roaming Form Gimmighoul can now be caught in #PokemonGO! We’re celebrating by giving away Gimmighoul-themed prizes!🥳🎉



To claim:



Follow us on Twitter

RT this post with #GOGimmighoul



You’ll get a code to redeem. Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/tqdjJr0vRn — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2023

When logging into Twitter today, you may see plenty of hashtags that mention #GoGimmighoul. This is because Niantic and the Pokemon Company are handing out some gifts, that range from a Gimmighoul Hat for your avatar, or x5 Gimmighoul Stickers for each of the different poses. These could be great additions to the gifts you send to friends on Pokemon GO.

To take advantage of this special campaign, you’ll need to first log into, or create a Twitter account. You can instantly access this Tweet from the post above, where you will need to quote the tweet with the hashtag. Once this has been done, give the account around 10 minutes to send you a Direct Message.

Once you receive the Direct Message, there will be a button near the Direct Message field that will say “Let’s Go Gimmighoul!”, or you can message that back to them directly. It will lead you to the Niantic Offer Redemption page, which you can also access via the link we have provided.

After answering a few questions and logging into your Niantic account, you’ll just need to copy and paste the unique code you received in your Direct Messages into the field, which will redeem it in the game for you. Next time you log in, you’ll see a text box come up, and you can redeem your gifts by just pressing on the bubbles that begin floating on the screen.

While there may only be 999 Gimmighoul Hats available throughout this campaign, it wouldn’t hurt to give this one a try! Free stickers are better than nothing, and this only takes a few moments to complete overall.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023