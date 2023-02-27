How To Catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO

Image: Niantic

While Gimmighoul has been around in Pokemon GO for a few months at this point, there’s a good chance that you may have missed out on your chance to spot one or were disappointed that you weren’t able to add one to your team in this popular mobile game. That all flips on its head starting now, as Gimmighoul is finally available to capture in Pokemon GO! Alongside this, plenty of new features are added to this title, so let’s jump in and find out what we need to do to get a Gimmighoul.

How To Find Gimmighoul In Pokemon GO

For those hoping to get their hands on Gimmighoul, and his excellent evolution Gholdengo, you’ll need to link your copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet to your Pokemon GO account. Once you have done this, you’ll need to send Postcards from your travels to Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, which will unlock the chance to capture a Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

How To Get The Coin Bag In Pokemon GO

After following the steps listed above, you’ll receive a special item called the Coin Bag. This is going to be a key item that you’ll need on your avatar, as it will bring Roaming Form Gimmighoul out to play. They love gold, so any chance you can get to lure them out will increase your odds of finding and capturing them.

You’ll only have the chance to use it once per day, and each time you hope to use it, you’ll need to send another postcard to Scarlet or Violet. Once you have done this, get ready to get out into the world to start capturing as many Gimmighoul as possible!

Why Are There Golden PokeStops In Pokemon GO?

For the next 24 hours, you’ll have an excellent chance to gather up plenty of Gimmighoul Coins by visiting a Golden PokeStop. While the chances of finding a Gimmighoul are not increased, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of Gimmighoul Coins to evolve this special little creature.

If you have too many postcards clogging up your collection, send more of them to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to also unlock the Golden Lure Module. You can attach this to any PokeStop in the game to get plenty of coins, items, and even a chance to find a Roaming Form Gimmighoul if you’re lucky enough. This special item is the only way to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul at PokeStops, as natural Golden Stops won’t have them there.

Gimmighoul Avatar Items and Stickers Available Now In Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to play a bit of dress-up in Pokemon GO, you’ll be glad to know that Gimmighoul Avatar Items are also now available in the Pokemon GO Avatar Shop. Players sending out plenty of Postcards to friends can also attach some adorable new Gimmighoul stickers to sweeten the pot.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023