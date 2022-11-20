You may think it’s impossible to find all Gimmighoul coin locations in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. Fuggedaboutit! Follow this location guide, and bada bing, you’ll have enough Gimmighoul coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. The next time Gimmighoul gains a level after you collect 999 Gimmighoul coins, it will become a made mon who will be ready to hit the mattresses. Here’s everything you need to know about finding all Gimmighoul coin locations to become the biggest earner in the Paldea region.

All Gimmighoul Coin Locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You earn Gimmighoul coins by finding a Gimmighoul in two forms: its Roaming form and its Chest form. The Roaming form will reward you with a handful of coins, while the Chest form will reward you with 50+ coins. You can collect the Roaming form version of Gimmighoul repeatedly as they respawn. The Chest form version of Gimmighoul does not respawn. Listen carefully as Gimmighoul will make a distinct metal sound when you are close to them. Here are all Gimmighoul coin locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Asado Desert:

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins in ruins on the Northern border of the Asado Desert.

A second Gimmighoul can be found in the same ruins under an arch of one of the collapsed walls.

Casseroya Lake:

The first Watchtower in this area has a 50+ Gimmighoul in Chest form at the top.

There is a rock below the Watchtower you just climbed with a Gimmighoul on top of it.

The second Watchtower in this location has another Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

The third and final Watchtower has a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins at the top.

At these same ruins is another Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins next to a ruined wall that looks like a plus symbol.

East Province – Area One:

Climb the Watchtower’s top for a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

East Province – Area Two

There are ruins with a Gimmighoul sitting on the top of broken stairs.

You will find another Gimmighoul sitting on top of a fallen pillar.

A third Gimmighoul can be found at the same ruins sitting on top of a rock slab.

Sitting on top of a plateau is a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50 coins.

East Province – Area Three

You will find a Gimmighoul inside the truck bed of a yellow and white truck.

At the top of a Watchtower, you will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

Glaseado Mountain

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins on top of a Watchtower on cliffs.

On the North West side of the mountain are a small set of ruins with a Gimmighoul on top of a destroyed pot.

In the same ruins, you will find a Gimmighoul inside of a window well.

North Province – Area One

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins in the corner of the small ruins.

You will find three small towers in this area. In the central tower, you will find a Gimmighoul.

To the North of the three towers, you will find a fourth Watchtower with a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins.

North Province – Area Two

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form at the small lake with many Golduck worth 50+ coins.

South Province – Area One

North of Los Platos, you will find a Gimmighoul on top of a rock next to the cliff.

You will find Another Gimmighoul sitting on top of a rock next to the ruins North East of Los Platos.

The Ruins can find another Gimmighoul South East of Lost Platos

A second Gimmighoul can be found in the same ruins at the back of a crumbled building.

You will find a Gimmighoul sitting on a hill next to lakes.

A Gimmighoul is found at the entrance of the town on top of a group of rocks.

On top of a cliff next to the Lighthouse. You will need Climb or Glide to access it.

South Province – Area Two

You will find a Gimmighoul sitting on a cart in one of the fields.

Another Gimmighoul can be found under one of the tables at this area’s Pokemon station.

Another Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins is at the top of the Watchtower.

This area has a small set of ruins, with a Gimmighoul sitting on top of a barrel.

South Province – Area Three

You can find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins at the top of a watchtower.

At the bottom of the gorge will be another set of ruins with a Gimmighoul on top of a box.

Inside the same ruins, a Gimmighoul hides behind a small wall.

South Province – Area Five

A Watchtower with a Gimmighoul in Chest form at the top is worth 50+ coins.

On the top of the cliff, you will find a set of ruins with a Gimmighoul. You will need Climb to access this location.

South Province – Area Six

Sitting on top of a pillar in ruins is a Gimmighoul. You will need your upgraded jump or climb to reach it.

You will find a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50 coins on top of a tower in water. You will need to glide to the top of it.

West Province – Area One

You will find Gimmighoul hiding at the bridge North West of Cortondo.

There is a Gimmighoul in Chest form worth 50+ coins at the top of a tower located in ruins in this area.

Inside the same ruins is another Gimmighoul sitting on a small wall.

A third Gimmighoul is inside the same ruins in a corner wall piece.

The last Gimmighoul in this area is sitting on top of the signpost by the tunnel to Alfornado.

West Province – Area Two

There is a Watchtower submerged in water with a Gimmighoul at the very top.

Man in Medali

Find an associate of ours in Medali. Return to him often to receive your cut of Gimmighoul coins.

