How to Get Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the horizon and new creatures like Wiglett and Greavard announced every week, it’s only fair that Pokemon GO players get a slice of the fun. Following Dratini Community Day, players started to notice golden Pokestops across the map, which dropped golden coins and introduced Gimmighoul. Unfortunately, this mysterious Pokemon seemed to dwell on the map and not act like your standard wild encounters, leaving players impatiently questioning how they could encounter and catch one. So read on to find out everything you need to know about Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO and if you can add one to your party.

How to Encounter Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO

Trainers can encounter Gimmighoul in its roaming form within Pokemon GO, but catching it is a different story. When spinning golden Pokestops littered across the map, you can collect golden coins, which will trigger Gimmighoul to appear, but unfortunately, you will not be able to catch one. Once you have collected a few golden coins, Gimmighoul will appear by your trainer, and you’ll be able to witness the Pokemon for the first time, but there’s no way to enter the catching screen. Additionally, it’s essential to note that the gold coins dropping from these Pokestops differ from standard Pokecoins.

Interestingly, Gimmighoul has two forms. The version trainers will see on mobile is the roaming form, yet its appearance in Scarlet and Violet is predominantly the Chest Form. This has led many players to believe that the roaming form may be a Pokemon GO exclusive since you won’t be able to catch it in the mainline games.

But even though there are no ways to catch Gimmighoul, the Pokemon will debut in 2023. So technically, while Gimmighoul is in Pokemon GO, it acts in a similar way to Meltan and cannot be encountered to catch right now. However, once players can link their Pokemon GO account to their Scarlet and Violet game, Niantic has stated that players will be able to see Gimmighoul within Pokemon GO during this time. So the mysterious coins will remain in the game while trainers become acquainted with the tiny coin gremlin running around the screen.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2022