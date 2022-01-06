Pokemon GO Mountains of Power Event Guide: Timed Research, Spawns, and More

2022's first Pokemon GO event is here.

January 6th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Mountains of Power is the first Pokemon GO event for the year of 2022, and this event is all about Rock and Steel-type Pokemon. During this weeklong event, players will be able to encounter certain Pokemon more frequently and receive special Pokemon as Field Research rewards. New Pokemon will be appearing in Raids as well, and this is the very first time that players will be able to encounter a shiny Slugma in Pokemon GO. That means shiny Magcargo is also making its debut in Pokemon GO, as players are able to evolve shiny Slugma into it. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountains of Power event in Pokemon GO.

Mountains of Power Event Schedule

The Mountains of Power event will last one week, beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM and ending on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Unlike the Season of Heritage XP Challenge taking place this month, there is no need to purchase an additional item like the Tour: Johto ticket in order to participate in this event. All Pokemon GO players can take part in Mountains of Power free of charge.

Pokemon GO Mountains of Power Field & Timed Research

As with all Pokemon GO events, there will be event-specific Field Research and Timed Research tasks to complete. The event’s Timed Research tasks are centered around catching Pokemon, hatching Eggs, and earning Buddy Candy in exchange for encounters with Pokemon like Mawile and Beldum.

As for Field Research, these three Pokemon will be available to encounter after completing Field Research tasks.

  • Alolan Geodude
  • Slugma
  • Mawile (Rare)

Pokemon GO Mountains of Power Event Bonuses

During the Mountains of Power event, the walking distance required to earn hearts with your buddy will be halved. This will make the process of earning Buddy Hearts and increasing your Buddy Status with your Pokemon much faster, so be sure to take advantage of this benefit while the event is active.

Mountains of Power Pokemon Encounters

Keeping with the Rock/Steel-type theme, the Mountains of Power event will feature certain Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild. Expect to see these 8 Pokemon quite often during the event.

  • Zubat
  • Machop
  • Geodude
  • Slugma
  • Barboach
  • Nosepass
  • Onix (Rare)
  • Ferroseed (Rare)

This event also marks the first time ever that trainers will be able to catch a wild shiny Slugma and evolve it into a shiny Magcargo as well, so be on the lookout for that if you’re a shiny hunter. Other than that, though, the event spawns are comprised of fairly common Pokemon, so there’s not much to be excited about unless you’re shiny hunting or stocking up on Candy.

Mountains of Power Raid Bosses

The Mountains of Power event will feature a Rock/Steel-type Raid roster as well, including Heatran in Five-Star Raids and the debut of Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids. Here’s the full Mountains of Power Raid lineup.

  • One-Star Raids
    • Alolan Geodude
    • Onix
    • Beldum
    • Bronzor
  • Three-Star Raids
    • Ursaring
    • Donphan
    • Medicham
    • Absol
  • Five-Star Raids
    • Heatran
  • Mega Raids
    • Mega Aerodactyl

That’s everything you need to know about the Mountains of Power event in Pokemon GO. There’s still plenty of other things happening in Pokemon GO this month, though, such as the Steelix Limited Research and the upcoming Spotlight Hours. January 2022 also features a new set of Field Research Tasks with brand new rewards, and you can always check out our Pokemon GO Promo Code List for free items and gear.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

