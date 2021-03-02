Pokemon GO Promo Codes List (April 2021)

Just like most free-to-play mobile games, there are a ton of Pokemon GO promo codes that you can redeem for free in-game items. Whether you’re running a raid or just trying to complete special research tasks, it never hurts to have a few extra items. Stocking up on Pokeballs and berries is a good idea, and these codes can provide a nice boost to your inventory and prevent you from needing to purchase anything. These are all the working Pokemon GO promo codes out there as of April 2021.

Pokemon GO Promo Codes (Working April 2021)

At the moment, there are currently no working promo codes for Pokemon GO. Most promo codes are only available for a limited time, and Niantic tends to release new promotional offers every few months. Most of them are collaborations like the North Face x Gucci outfit that was previously available for all players. This article will be updated once more promo codes become available.

Expired Pokemon GO Promo Codes

These promo codes used to work, but they’ve since passed their expiration date and can no longer be used. Many of these codes were only available for a limited time and are usually replaced by other limited-time offers when events or other special occasions happen.

Verizon Outfit (Mask, Jacket, Backpack) – LRQEV2VZ59UDA

– LRQEV2VZ59UDA North Face x Gucci Avatar Items – GXSD5CJ556NHG

– GXSD5CJ556NHG Ultra Ball x20, Pinap Berry x10, Sticker x10, Star Piece x1 – DJTLEKBK2G5EK

– DJTLEKBK2G5EK Ultra Ball x30, Max Revive x10, Lucky Egg x1 – TRFJVYZVVV8R4

How to Redeem Codes

To redeem promo codes in Pokemon GO, visit the tap the Pokeball icon to open the main menu. Then, tap the shop button and scroll down to the Promos section. There, you will be able to enter and redeem promo codes. This method only works on Android devices, however. If you want to redeem a Pokemon GO promo code on iOS, you must visit the Niantic Offer Redemption site and enter the code there.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:April 28th, 2021