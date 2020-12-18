Pokémon GO Galarian Mr. Mime Event Special Research Tasks and Rewards

It feels like every weekend lately has brought some new event with its own set of Special Research for Pokémon GO to work through. This one is no different in that regard, though this is an exclusively ticketed affair when it comes to the big rewards. And that ticket is pretty pricey, coming in at $8 in the US, so it might not be the biggest event in the game’s history. Still, there’s some great rewards in there so you’ll want to go through our entire Pokémon GO Galarian Mr. Mime Event Special Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards for the ‘Tap… tap… Tappity-Tap….’ Special Research story.

Galarian Mr. Mime Event Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the stages with their tasks and rewards for the Galarian Mr. Mime event’s ‘Tap… tap… Tappity-Tap….’ Special Research story. This is not time locked, so if you bought a ticket you will get the research tasks and can complete them whenever you’d like. Of course it will be much easier to complete them during the hours of the event, which runs from Saturday, December 19th at 10am until Sunday, December 20th at 8pm your local time. If you miss it though you can keep working on it later on.

‘Tap… tap… Tappity-Tap….’ Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Stage 1 of 5

Catch 15 Ice Type Pokémon – Snorunt encounter

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Vulpix encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 3 Incense

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, and a Jynx encounter

Stage 2 of 5

Catch 15 Pokémon – Jigglypuff encounter

Spin a Poké Stop or Gym – Whismur encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, and a Chimecho encounter

Stage 3 of 5

Catch 15 Psychic Type Pokémon – 30 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 3 Premium Battle Passes

Power up Pokémon 3 times – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, and a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Stage 4 of 5

Earn a Heart with your Buddy – 30 Mr. Mime Candy

Earn a Candy walking your Buddy – 30 Mr. Mime Candy

Evolve a Galarian Mr. Mime – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Glacial Lure Module, and a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Stage 5 of 5

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Rewards: 3 Super Incubators, 3 Star Pieces, and the Mime Pose for your trainer

Total Rewards: 18,000 XP, 8,000 Stardust, 60 Mr. Mime Candy, 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Poffin, 2 Glacial Lures, 3 Incense, 3 Star Pieces, 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Exclusive Trainer Pose, encounters with Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, Snorunt, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo, and most importantly 2 Galarian Mr. Mime encounters.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Galarian Mr. Mime Special Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards.