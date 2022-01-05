Pokemon GO: Is the Johto Tour Ticket Worth It?

Pokemon GO events usually have special tickets that players can buy to get full access to the event activities, and the Tour: Johto Ticket is no different. Just like the previous Pokemon GO event centered around the Kanto region, the Tour: Johto event will celebrate the second generation of Pokemon and the Johto region. The actual event doesn’t begin until the end of February, but there are plenty of benefits to buying the ticket early. You’ll get access to exclusive Timed Research questlines and more if you purchase yours ahead of time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Johto Tour Ticket in Pokemon GO.

What Does the Johto Tour Ticket Include?

The Johto Tour Ticket includes access to the full Tour: Johto event on February 26, 2022 from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. While everyone will be able to participate in the event and catch different Johto Pokemon each hour, the Johto Tour Ticket includes additional special rewards. Here are all the exclusive benefits you’ll get if you buy the Tour: Johto Ticket in Pokemon GO:

Special Research with Celebi Encounter

Masterwork Research

Choice of Gold or Silver Version, each with increased chance of finding certain Shiny Pokémon

Different Pokémon attracted to Incense

Hourly Collection Challenges

Additional Collection challenges: Gold, Silver, Special, Evolution, Raid

Complementary bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes

Additional surprise encounters

1/4 Hatch Distance

2× Hatch Candy

Extra Candy for catching featured Pokémon

Nine bonus Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Exclusive in-game medal

Special stickers available from PokéStops and Gifts

You can also get access to special Timed Research quests if you purchase the Tour: Johto Ticket before certain dates. If you purchase it by Monday, January 10, then you’ll get access to the Timed Research quests for both January and February. If you purchase it before Thursday, February 10, then you’ll only get February’s Timed Research.

Trainers, #PokemonGOTour is back on Saturday, February 26, 2022! This time, we’re celebrating the Johto region! Learn more here: https://t.co/2n3B7K7mVV pic.twitter.com/Jivq3N7HP0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 7, 2021

The Timed Research quests are fairly easy and include a ton of free rewards. January’s Timed Research is an XP Challenge that rewards a free Goomy Hat avatar item upon completion, and February’s Timed Research questline will likely include similar rewards.

Is the Pokemon Go Johto Tour Ticket Worth It?

The Tour: Johto Ticket costs $11.99 and unlocks exclusive benefits during the event on February 26. It’s worth it if you’re going to be playing Pokemon GO during the event period, as the added benefits from purchasing a ticket will greatly enhance the experience. You’ll get a guaranteed Celebi encounter after completing the Special Research questline, you’ll get double Candy and 4x faster Egg hatches, and you’ll get unique challenges with bonus rewards during the event period. Don’t forget that you’ll also get the special monthly challenges in January and February as well.

🎟️ Prepurchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket before January 10, 2022, to access January’s and February’s Timed Research! 🎟️ 🐉 Complete January’s Timed Research to earn rewards, including a Goomy Hat avatar item! 📝 Read more here: https://t.co/cFtZ7IZ4Mo pic.twitter.com/muJ8emgNLo — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2022

If you won’t be able to play Pokemon GO for an extended period of time during the event on February 26, then you should probably pass on the Tour: Johto Ticket. Most of the benefits require you to play the game all day to take advantage of them. You’ll have to complete an entire Special Research questline to get Celebi, and then you’ll have to stick around every hour to participate in the collection challenges and other festivities. If you can only set aside an hour or two for the event, then you should be able to get enough enjoyment out of it without paying for the Ticket.

Should You Choose Gold or Silver for the Johto Tour Ticket?

In the spirit of Pokemon, there are two versions of the Tour: Johto Ticket to choose from. The decision will come up closer to the actual event, so you don’t have to make a choice when purchasing it. There’s a Gold and a Silver version, each with unique Pokemon and increased shiny chances during the event. Here are the differences between the Gold and Silver Johto Tour Tickets in Pokemon GO:

Gold Exclusive Pokemon: Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine

Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine Gold Increased Shiny Chance Pokemon: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Spinarak, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Swinub, Mantine, and Ho-Oh

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Spinarak, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Swinub, Mantine, and Ho-Oh Silver Exclusive Pokemon: Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy

Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy Silver Increased Shiny Chance Pokemon: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Ledyba, Cleffa, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Yanma, Pineco, Delibird, Skarmory, Houndour, Phanpy, Miltank, Larvitar, and Lugia

For this choice, just go with the version that includes the Pokemon that you enjoy. Don’t forget that you can always trade with other players to obtain the Pokemon that your Ticket doesn’t include. It’s a good idea to find a friend or family member and plan accordingly, with each of you buying different versions of the Johto Tour Ticket. There will be plenty of other opportunities during the event period to catch Johto Pokemon though, so don’t fret over the exclusive Pokemon too much.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2022