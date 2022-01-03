Pokemon GO Season of Heritage Egg Chart: 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage has kicked off and with it, new egg hatches. With brand new content coming to 2022 and some New Year surprises, these egg hatches have a lot in store for curios Pokemon Go fans. Here in this guide, we will break down and break open the new Pokemon Go egg chart.

How to Collect Pokemon Go Eggs

To just briefly describe what this egg chart will cover, one of a variety of Pokemon will hatch from an egg after walking a specific distance. The types of eggs are either 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, or 12km and will need to be walked the same distance in order to hatch. You can tell them apart by their unique color. The longer the walk, the rarer the Pokemon.

You can pick up eggs by spinning Pokestops, but 7km eggs are earned by opening gifts and 12km eggs are earned by defeating Team Go Rocket Leaders. Without further adieu, here is the Pokemon Go egg chart.

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage Egg Chart

In this egg chart, there will be a detailed summary of all the potential Pokemon available in which egg type. Stay safe and happy hunting!

Pokemon Go 2km Eggs

Barboach

Bellsprout

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Litleo

Meditite

Poliwag

Spritzee

Swablu

Swinub

Swirlix

Wailmer

Pokemon Go 5km Eggs

Azurill

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Happiny

Hippopotas

Mime Jr

Munchlax

Onix

Seel

Snover

Pokemon Go 7km Eggs

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Farfetch’d

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Zigzagoon

Pokemon Go 7km Eggs (New Year’s 2022)

Available now until January 4th at 8 PM local time, rare Pokemon with cute New Year’s costumes will appear. A special shoutout is the 2020 Glasses Slowpoke and the 2021 Glasses Slowbro. Get out there before it’s too late and catch ’em!

Bulbasaur (Party Hat)

Charmander (Party Hat)

Hoothoot (New Year Hat)

Pichu (New Year Hat)

Squirtle (Party Hat)

Slowpoke (2020 Glasses)

Wurmple (Party Hat)

Pokemon Go 10km Eggs

Audino

Axew

Darumaka

Emolga

Espurr

Goomy

Klink

Mienfoo

Noibat

Riolu

Rufflet

Timburr

Pokemon Go 12km Eggs

Absol

Deino

Qwilfish

Larvitar

Pancham

Pawniard

Sandile

Scraggy

Skorupi

Vullaby

New Pokemon are constantly being added and removed from the potential egg hatches, so check back in frequently to see the update.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.