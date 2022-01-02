Pokemon GO Season of Heritage XP Challenge: All Steps and Rewards

The Season of Heritage Time Research XP Challenge is currently live in Pokemon GO, granting players an opportunity to earn free rewards and XP bonuses throughout the month of January. Pokemon GO players can earn Stardust, items, and Pokemon encounters just by completing steps of the XP Challenge. The ultimate reward is a new avatar item called the Goomy Hat, and it’s fairly easy to get as long as you put enough time into Pokemon GO this month. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Season of Heritage XP Challenge

How to Start the Pokemon GO Season of Heritage XP Challenge

To participate in the Season of Heritage XP Challenge, you must purchase a Tour: Johto ticket before Monday, January 10, 2022. You can buy the ticket from the in-game store for $11.99. You can’t use PokeCoins to buy this ticket, so you’ll have to spend real money if you want it.

The Tour: Johto ticket not only gets you access to the XP Challenge this month, but also the Catch Challenge that will take place in February. You’ll get access to the full Tour: Johto event as well, which is a great opportunity to catch second-generation Pokemon. The Tour: Johto event also includes Special Research centered around Celebi, which is nice for players who missed out on Celebi’s previous Special Research quests.

All XP Challenge Steps and Rewards

There are 15 steps in the Season of Heritage XP Challenge, and each of them is listed below along with their rewards.

Step Task Reward 1 Collect 1,000 XP 15 Poke Balls 2 Collect 6,000 XP 1 Lure Module 3 Collect 15,000 XP Cranidos Encounter 4 Collect 25,000 XP 15 Razz Berries 5 Collect 35,000 XP 25 Poke Balls 6 Collect 47,500 XP Porygon Encounter 7 Collect 60,000 XP 20 Great Balls 8 Collect 70,000 XP 15 Pinap Berries 9 Collect 90,000 XP Shedinja Encounter 10 Collect 110,000 XP 25 Ultra Balls 11 Collect 130,000 XP Togetic Encounter 12 Collect 150,000 XP 3 Golden Razz Berries 13 Collect 175,000 XP Goomy Encounter 14 Collect 200,000 XP 2,500 Stardust 15 Collect 240,000 XP 1 Star Piece/Goomy Hat

The XP Challenge will be available from Saturday, January 1 to Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM local time. Basically, the event will still be active as long as it is still January in your time zone. Remember, even though the event lasts all month, you have to purchase the Tour: Johto ticket by Monday, January 10 if you want to participate.

The Goomy Hat is the main reward of this event, and you will receive it as a reward for completing all 15 steps of the XP Challenge. Earning 240,000 XP seems like a daunting task, but you’ll have the entire month of January to amass enough experience.

Catch as many Pokemon as you can, complete research quests, and log in daily to maximize your XP gains and earn all the rewards. While you work on the XP Challenge, don’t forget to check out other new Season of Heritage activities like the Steelix Limited Research event and the upcoming Spotlight Hours.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.