Pokemon GO Steelix Limited Research Tasks and Rewards

Stock up on Steelix Mega Energy by completing these Timed Research tasks.

January 1st, 2022 by Diego Perez

Pokemon-Go-Steelix

A new Steelix Limited Research questline is now live in Pokemon GO, giving players a great opportunity to earn Steelix Mega Energy in this timed event. Originally, Research Breakthroughs this month were supposed to reward Steelix Mega Energy, but an unforeseen issue has caused a change of plans. Now, this Timed Research questline will be available in Pokemon GO throughout the entire month of January 2022 and will reward a total of 200 Steelix Mega Energy for those that participate. Since Mega Steelix was just introduced in December 2021, now is a great time to gather all the Mega Energy you need in order to evolve it. Here are all the Steelix Timed Research tasks and rewards.

Pokemon GO Steelix Limited Research Tasks

There are four Limited Research tasks in the timed Steelix questline. They all involve catching a certain number of Pokemon, so they aren’t too hard to complete. Here are all four research tasks and their rewards.

Step 1 of 4

  • Catch 7 Pokemon: 25 Steelix Mega Energy
  • Step Completion Reward: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 7 Pokemon: 25 Steelix Mega Energy
  • Step Completion Reward: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Step 3 of 4

  • Catch 7 Pokemon: 25 Steelix Mega Energy
  • Step Completion Reward: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

Step 4 of 4

  • Catch 7 Pokemon: 25 Steelix Mega Energy
  • Step Completion Reward: 25 Mega Steelix Energy

As stated above, all four steps just require you to catch 7 Pokemon each. This is an incredibly easy mission and most Pokemon GO players will be able to complete it way before the deadline. Catching 7 Pokemon in each step will reward you with 25 Steelix Mega Energy, and completing a step will also reward an additional 25 Mega Steelix Energy as a bonus, granting a total of 50 Mega Steelix Energy per step. This is an easy way to earn 200 Mega Steelix Energy if you complete all 4 steps of this Limited Research quest.

When Does Will Mega Steelix Timed Research End?

The Mega Steelix Limited Research questline will be available through Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM local time. That means you have the entire month of January to complete it, which is plenty of time given how simple the tasks are.

As 2021 comes to a close and 2022 takes center stage, there’s a lot to do in Pokemon GO right now. After wrapping up the New Year’s event, players can look forward to new raids, new spotlight hours, and much more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

